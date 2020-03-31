Responding to a crisis in your organization
On March 11, COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. While every organization will have unique concerns, procedures and protocols, there are some overarching similarities in the types of risks organizations face and are being tasked to address.
As the senior vice president of a public relations and communications firm, I've been helping other leaders navigate challenges and crises firsthand. From my perspective, leaders should take some of the following suggestions into account to protect their people and mitigate issues that might arise:
Be as prepared as possible.
What I’m noticing with the businesses I’m working with on crisis planning is that very little can happen for a while, but then, in an instant, everything changes. And if you’re not well prepared, it can catch you by surprise.
While it’s impossible to anticipate every conceivable scenario, it’s clear that organizations that put in the early risk-mitigation work tend to fair better and suffer fewer operational disruptions when an event does occur. The lesson here is being as prepared as possible might seem like a lot of work when everything is calm. But when an issue arises, the foresight and planning are invaluable.
Take action to protect your employees.
When it comes to the coronavirus, the adage about prevention being the best medicine is especially true. Many organizations are sharing health safety tips with their employees in line with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that include washing their hands for at least 20 seconds; covering sneezes and coughs with tissues, handkerchiefs or the crux of the elbow; refraining from handshakes; and staying away from the workplace when ill.
I've also observed some organizations are sharing more complex advice, such as encouraging employees to attend fewer meetings, limit or refrain from unnecessary business travel, hold videoconference meetings, and work from home when possible. Consider these approaches to help limit the number of exposures people have with one another.
Find the proper balance between employee and company risk for your organization.
A central question many organizations face during a crisis is how to ensure the safety of employees while protecting the bottom line of the business. What makes achieving this balance so tricky is that the actions you might take to ensure the safety of employees can have an adverse impact on productivity, and the actions you might take to keep the business healthy can put employees’ health at greater risk.
There’s no magic answer to solving this problem. But what’s essential is that each organization critically asses how to strike the proper balance. My advice is that it’s always better to err on the side of employee health. Protect people first.
Prepare to work with medical and government officials or agencies.
If one of your employees or anyone you routinely do business with contracts the coronavirus, you might be interacting with medical and government officials who have specific instructions on what actions you should take. According to the CDC, "Since the intensity of an outbreak may differ according to geographic location, local health officials will be issuing guidance specific to their communities."
In my experience, many organizations are not set up for interacting with these types of people or agencies. It’s important to at least understand early on who you could be working with in the event of an emergency, such as local or state medical and government officials, and ideally establish a line of communication with them as part of your preparedness.
Assess communication channels.
If your normal lines of communication are inaccessible or impaired, what provisions do you have for reaching employees or customers? Are your servers and remote access channels robust enough to handle the potential of more activity? If people are working from home or other locations, how will you communicate with them? Culturally, is your business a remote-friendly workplace, or are you in a line of business where it’s impossible for people to work from home?
One of the biggest disruptions to your business could be the ability of your employees and customers to connect efficiently. It’s wise to consult your business operation, human resources and information technology departments to asses where you stand and what changes you might need to consider making in the event of a disruption to communication channels.
Who’s making decisions?
Depending on the type and size of your organization, different types of people might be better equipped to decide how you prepare and which actions you take. But one question that comes up time and again is around the issue of assigned responsibilities. Who sets the strategy? Who carries it out? Who’s responsible for what? There’s often confusion about which people or departments should take the lead.
There’s no one template to follow. What’s more important is that there’s a plan that fits your organization and that everyone understands their roles.
While these aren’t the only considerations, they’re top of mind among the businesses I’m counseling. It would be presumptuous to think these general insights adequately address your particular situation. But in case they help provide a framework for identifying things to think through, I wanted to share some of the front-line feedback I’m receiving. One final word: It’s important to remain flexible during times of crisis. Do your best to plan, but be ready to change plans to meet changing needs.