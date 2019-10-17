The tyranny of big numbers: Why more isn't always better in marketing
If I were to offer you a choice between one slice of pizza or three slices of pizza, which would you choose?
Seems like a no-brainer, right? But what if in the three-slice option, two of the slices were topped with a herring-vinegar puree and the third had baking powder stuffed in the crust, whereas the one-slice option was a Neapolitan pizza with fresh mozzarella and basil, cooked to perfection in a wood-fired oven?
While this might be a ridiculous example, the point is that more isn’t always better. And yet, when it comes to gauging the outcome of marketing or communications campaigns, many organizations use "more" as their primary instrument of measurement. I understand why: big numbers are often easy to measure, look great in a report and appear impressive.
"That’s right, boss. The 'Push to Play' campaign drove more than a gazillion impressions. Can I get a high five?"
It can feel pretty good to point to a big number and say you made that happen. But what did you actually make happen other than grab a lot of potential attention?
A better metric to assess is whether you reached the people you care about and whether you were able to make them think, feel or do something that led them to buy from you or brought them a little closer into your orbit.
But it can be hard to get to that level of insight, especially when budgets for measurement aren’t funded properly or you don’t have the latest whiz-bang technology or tools in place to track what you’d ideally want to track.
If this is your situation, if you’re working in an environment where your measurement aspirations are "in the clouds but your hopes go down the drain" (apologies to Howard Jones), here are three ways to better demonstrate how your communications are affecting your organization’s bottom line.
Show you moved people to a place where commerce could happen.
Not everyone sells online, and not everyone has the right tools in place to connect a particular set of marketing activities to a direct sale. But short of that, you can -- through links, trackable codes, web analytics, responses to email, social and digital feedback loops, etc. -- trace a path from where someone intersects with your content and where they go afterward. Often, that place is an e-commerce site or a web property (that may link to retailer sites).
Chances are, your organization has established what a lead like this is worth, and if you can connect your activity to that existing value structure, you can begin to show the rudiments of a return on your marketing investment.
Show you got people to engage with your organization.
Apart from a sale, there are all sorts of indicators we can measure that are precursors to a sale. For instance, maybe someone downloads something from your website, signs up for a webinar, responds to an email, participates in an interactive experience you dangle before them, follows a link to gather more information or makes a call -- all of these activities can be measured, and a monetary value can be assigned to them that equates to what those outcomes would cost if salespeople were responsible for them.
Show you've gained intelligence.
Sometimes the value you extract from a marketing or communications program can be measured not solely in what you earn, but in what you learn. For example, you can use social or other digital formats to solicit feedback on new products or services or products and services that are still in the formative stages. What customers tell you could influence your product development.
Or if you’re wondering what types of messages resonate better with customers, run a small, live, in-market test with several variables to help you understand which approaches customers respond to best.
These may seem like very basic concepts, especially if you’re working for an organization that has a full attribution model that tracks customer pathways to sales. But too often, organizations are going for the three slices of pizza and only measuring how many potential people saw something they put out into the world. If you’re one of them, maybe it’s time to start eating better pizza.