How the metaverse, AVOD and first-party data will disrupt 2022

Over the past two years we’ve faced unforeseeable change at an unrelenting pace. Despite the ongoing pandemic, we’re finally witnessing a rebalancing of advertising and marketing investment across channels. Growth and innovation are on the horizon.

However, a new array of challenges—including a wave of media mergers, adaptive approaches to content and new privacy regulations—will once again shake up the market in the critical year ahead.

In Kantar’s annual Media Trends and Predictions report, we dive deeply into the key areas to watch in 2022. A mix of evidence-guided predictions and insightful thought leadership, this report provides a clear view of the media world and acts as a cautious guide for the next stage of recovery.

So, what are three major areas we predict will have the greatest impact next year?