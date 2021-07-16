Latest News

Gain in U.S. retail sales wraps up a solid quarter for household demand

Nine of 13 retail categories showed increased sales in June
Published on July 16, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Candace Parker graces NBA 2K game cover as first WNBA player
Credit: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

U.S. retail sales rose unexpectedly in June, reflecting fairly broad gains across spending categories and wrapping up a solid quarter for household demand.

The value of overall retail purchases advanced 0.6% last month following a downwardly revised 1.7% drop in May, Commerce Department figures showed Friday. Excluding autos, sales jumped 1.3% in June.

The June increase in overall sales topped all estimates in a Bloomberg survey of economists. The median projection called for a 0.3% decrease in June sales, and a 0.4% gain excluding autos.

Subscribe to Ad Age now for the latest industry news and analysis.

    More from Ad Age
    This week’s marketing winners and losers
    E.J. Schultz
    Take a throwback thrift ride with Adidas and John Deere combines farming with Minecraft: Agency Brief
    Brian Bonilla
    How VW aims to achieve Tesla-like response to customer demands

    The value of retail sales has risen sharply this year, supported by government stimulus, elevated savings and vaccinations. Consumers are beginning to shift more of their purchases toward services. Combined with still-solid retail demand, economists forecast household spending expanded at a robust pace in the second quarter.

    Nine of 13 retail categories posted increases in June sales, including solid gains at electronics and appliance outlets, clothing stores and restaurants.

    Sales at motor vehicle and parts dealers fell 2% in June, likely in response to limited inventory as automakers face a supply chain crunch. A global semiconductor shortage has restrained vehicle production and pushed up prices.

    So-called control group sales, which are used to calculate gross domestic product and exclude food services, auto dealers, building materials stores and gasoline stations, rose 1.1% in June after a sharp downward revision in May.

    The reopening of the economy, especially those businesses hit hardest by the absence of social activity during the pandemic, is helping bolster sales.

    PepsiCo Inc. reported its fastest sales growth in at least a decade, benefiting from consumers returning to restaurants, bars and stadiums. Meanwhile, Olive Garden owner Darden Restaurants Inc. boosted sales 80% last quarter—returning to the revenue levels it saw before the pandemic.

    Digging deeper

    Clothing-store sales rose 2.6% last month, and 47.1% from a year ago

    Electronics sales increased 3.3% and were up 37.3% from June 2020

    Receipts at restaurants and bars climbed 2.3%

    Sales at non-store retailers, which include e-commerce, advanced 1.2% in June

    Gas station receipts climbed 2.5%. The retail figures aren’t adjusted for price changes, so sales reflect both changes in costs and deman

    —Bloomberg News

    Subscribe to Ad Age now for the latest industry news and analysis.

    In this article:

    Most Popular

    WHAT TO READ NEXT

    Candace Parker graces NBA 2K game cover as first WNBA player

    Candace Parker graces NBA 2K game cover as first WNBA player
    Netflix plans to offer video games in push beyond films, TV

    Netflix plans to offer video games in push beyond films, TV
    Facebook echoes Amazon in seeking FTC chief’s recusal from case

    Facebook echoes Amazon in seeking FTC chief’s recusal from case
    Twitter is penalizing more accounts for posting hate speech

    Twitter is penalizing more accounts for posting hate speech
    Fresh Direct cuts prices to win back New York customers

    Fresh Direct cuts prices to win back New York customers
    Google told to pay for news with ultimatum and $593 million fine

    Google told to pay for news with ultimatum and $593 million fine
    Disney raises price of ESPN+ by 17% after sports rights binge

    Disney raises price of ESPN+ by 17% after sports rights binge
    Bidding wars break out in sizzling market for Amazon brands

    Bidding wars break out in sizzling market for Amazon brands