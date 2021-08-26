Gap raises earnings guidance as pandemic recovery rolls on

Same-store sales for Athleta, Gap’s athleisure brand, were up 13% from last year and 27% compared with 2019. Athleta has been a bright spot for the company as comfortable clothes have benefited from office closures. The unit is trying to establish itself as a performance brand, and its celebrity endorsers Simone Biles and Allyson Felix both received significant coverage during the Olympics earlier this summer.

Gap expects Old Navy, its largest unit, to be a $10 billion business by 2023. As a way to attract more shoppers, the brand earlier this month overhauled its plus-size strategy. It expanded its merchandise offerings, stopped charging consumers more for larger sizes and put plus-size attire in the same section of the store and online as all women’s clothes.

The company’s overall online sales increased 65% compared with 2019, and now account for a third of the total business. Analysts will be keen to hear how Gap plans to hold on to the online customers as the pandemic wanes.

Gap is rethinking its brick-and-mortar strategy even outside of the U.S. In June, Gap said it would close all of its stores in the U.K., while also offloading brick-and-mortar operations in France.

The shares rose 7.4% as of 4:33 p.m. after regular trading in New York. Gap climbed 31% this year through Thursday’s close.

—Bloomberg News

Subscribe to Ad Age now for award-winning news and insight.