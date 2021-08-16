Roblox falls after quarterly bookings miss Wall Street estimates

Roblox Corp., the developer of a video-game platform that’s widely used by preteens, fell as much as 7.8% in late trading after reporting second-quarter bookings that fell short of Wall Street estimates.

Bookings, a measure of sales, rose to $665.5 million, the company said Monday, missing the $683.3 million average of analysts’ estimates. In July, daily active users rose 8% from the prior month to 46.6 million. The company doesn’t provide forecasts.

To keep growing, San Mateo, California-based Roblox is trying to broaden its user base beyond kids, and to target office workers and even older adults. It’s expanding internationally, too, into Western Europe and East Asia.