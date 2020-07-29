Latest News

TikTok CEO blasts Zuckerberg attacks ‘disguised as patriotism’

Kevin Mayer says TikTok is part of the American community
Published on July 29, 2020.
READ THIS NEXT   
DraftKings becomes PGA Tour's first official betting operator

TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer.

Credit: Bloomberg

At Wednesday’s antitrust hearing, Facebook Inc. Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg is set to tell Congress his company is an American success story crucial in winning an internet arms race against China.

Mayer, who left Walt Disney Co. for the viral video platform in May, now leads an effort to convince U.S. regulators TikTok isn’t a threat to national security or America’s youth. The world’s most valuable startup is trying to stave off a possible blacklisting that would cripple its growth, and exploring options such as a sale of TikTok to American investors.

More Ad Age news
Watch: Inside America's hottest brands—with execs from Zoom, Crocs, Clorox, Headspace and more
Adrianne Pasquarelli
Masks, gloves and disinfectants top back-to-school shopping lists
Ad Age Staff
Turner Sports sells out of ad time for NBA's abbreviated regular season restart
Jeanine Poggi

Zuckerberg’s testimony, published in advance, focused on the broader danger of allowing tech firms from the world’s No. 2 economy to dominate the online sphere. After years of trying to bring Facebook into China, he’s choosing the opposite path, setting up Facebook’s success as an alternative to China’s.

“China is building its own version of the internet focused on very different ideas, and they are exporting their vision to other countries,” Zuckerberg will say today, according to the CEO’s testimony prepared for the House Judiciary Committee on antitrust.

The argument is likely to resonate with President Donald Trump, who has already threatened to ban TikTok in an escalation of tension with China over trade, security and the coronavirus.

Facebook competes directly with TikTok, including with a new feature called Reels available in some countries. Mayer mentions the product by name, as well as mini-video app Lasso.

“Their other copycat Lasso failed quickly,” he says. “Bring it on.”

In the meantime, TikTok is investing in reinventing its image and hiring heavily in the U.S. Mayer’s own hiring is regarded as a big help in burnishing TikTok’s credentials. It’s building relationships to show TikTok to be “responsible and committed members of the American community,” Mayer writes.

—Bloomberg News

In this article:

WHAT TO READ NEXT

DraftKings becomes PGA Tour's first official betting operator

DraftKings becomes PGA Tour's first official betting operator
How the Big Tech antitrust hearing might break down by witness

How the Big Tech antitrust hearing might break down by witness
Lee Iacocca, a star CEO who led Ford and saved Chrysler, has died

Lee Iacocca, a star CEO who led Ford and saved Chrysler, has died
Twitter rallies as user count and sales impress Wall Street

Twitter rallies as user count and sales impress Wall Street

Amazon and YouTube call a truce on streaming video, but face off over music: Friday Wake-Up Call

Amazon and YouTube call a truce on streaming video, but face off over music: Friday Wake-Up Call

Pinterest goes public, Carl’s Jr.’s hemp burger and Serena Williams the VC: Thursday Wake-Up Call

Pinterest goes public, Carl’s Jr.’s hemp burger and Serena Williams the VC: Thursday Wake-Up Call

Martha Stewart’s brand gets a new owner, again. Plus, doubts about the T-Mobile-Sprint merger: Wednesday Wake-Up Call

Martha Stewart’s brand gets a new owner, again. Plus, doubts about the T-Mobile-Sprint merger: Wednesday Wake-Up Call
Dark, Milk and...Ruby? Meet the First New Chocolate Hue in 80 Years

Dark, Milk and...Ruby? Meet the First New Chocolate Hue in 80 Years