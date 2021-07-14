Latest News

Twitter is penalizing more accounts for posting hate speech

Company took action on 77% more accounts in the second half of 2020
Published on July 14, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Facebook echoes Amazon in seeking FTC chief’s recusal from case
Credit: Bloomberg

Twitter Inc. “took action” on a record number of user accounts for violating the company’s hate speech policies during the second half of 2020, a reflection of the company’s decision to expand its rules.

Twitter “actioned” 1,126,990 different accounts between July and December 2020 for infringing its hateful conduct policy, a 77% increase over the prior six-month period. Actions taken could range from removing a tweet to banning an account.

The social network expanded its hate speech policies last fall to catch more posts. The broader definition included tweets that incite fear or fearful stereotypes about people due to a protected category, like race. The company had seen “increased harassment of some protected categories during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The new data was part of a broader Twitter Transparency report released Wednesday that looked at how the company handled content removal during the second half of last year.

In total, Twitter says it removed 3.8 million tweets during the period.

The company also saw a 26% increase in the number of legal demands asking the company to remove content from journalists or news outlets. Almost all of the legal demands Twitter receives—not just those affecting journalists—come from five countries: Japan, India, Russia, Turkey and South Korea, which make up 94% of such requests.

—Bloomberg News

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Facebook echoes Amazon in seeking FTC chief’s recusal from case

Facebook echoes Amazon in seeking FTC chief’s recusal from case
Fresh Direct cuts prices to win back New York customers

Fresh Direct cuts prices to win back New York customers
Google told to pay for news with ultimatum and $593 million fine

Google told to pay for news with ultimatum and $593 million fine
Disney raises price of ESPN+ by 17% after sports rights binge

Disney raises price of ESPN+ by 17% after sports rights binge
Bidding wars break out in sizzling market for Amazon brands

Bidding wars break out in sizzling market for Amazon brands
Swatch returns to profit as stores reopen and travel resumes

Swatch returns to profit as stores reopen and travel resumes
ByteDance said to have met with officials over data security

ByteDance said to have met with officials over data security
News Corp. shuts down ‘Knewz’ website aimed at Google ad dollars

News Corp. shuts down ‘Knewz’ website aimed at Google ad dollars