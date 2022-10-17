The List's DE&I mentorship program is now accepting applications

The List—the select group of marketing, advertising and media leaders assembled by Ad Age in partnership with Meta—has kicked off the 2022 edition of its mentorship program Generation Next.
Since its inception in 2019, The List has been working toward addressing underrepresentation and work-life balance in the industry. In 2021, Generation Next launched in partnership with Management Leadership for Tomorrow (MLT) and the Asian American Advertising Federation (3AF) as a pilot program aimed at mentoring diverse professionals to address the retention problem in the industry. This year, the Hispanic Marketing Council (HMC), Color Vision, Asians in Advertising (AIA) and the Commercial Directors Diversity Program (CDDP) have joined MLT and the 3AF to help The List source mentee applicants.
The List is also in discussions with a number of other industry diversity-advocacy organizations and will be announcing those partnerships in the coming weeks.
The 2022 edition of Generation Next is focused on mentoring midcareer professionals of diverse backgrounds—including representatives from the LGBTQ+ and disability communities—with five to 10 years of experience in the marketing, advertising and media industry.
If you meet this criteria and are interested in applying to The List's Generation Next mentorship program, fill in the embedded application form below. Generation Next mentors include members from the 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022 classes of The List, as well as other prominent industry leaders.
The application filing deadline is Friday, Oct. 28.