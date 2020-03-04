‘Clueless’-themed pop-up restaurant opens in L.A.: Marketer’s Brief
There’s a new restaurant dedicated to anyone who thinks of Alicia Silverstone’s Cher Horowitz when they hear the name Cher. Paramount Pictures is opening “As If!” in honor of the 25th anniversary of the movie “Clueless.” The Los Angeles pop-up will feature LA-inspired drinks and “Cher-able” food from chef Royce Burke, as well as set recreations and photos from the film. The pop-up comes from the team that worked on past pop-ups, including the “Saved by the Bell”-themed Saved by the Max; Good Burger; The Peach Pit homage to “Beverly Hills, 90210;” and The Breaking Bad Experience. Tickets go on sale March 6 for the pop-up, which is set to be open March 31 to May 8.
'Watt' a deal
The National Football League season ended a month ago, but that isn’t stopping Subway from hiring the Watt family to star in ads promoting its footlong subs. Pro football players JJ, TJ and Derek Watt appear in the campaign along with their parents, Connie and John. In one spot, Connie brings home Subway footlongs for her brood and mixes up JJ and TJ’s orders. “This is why we named your brother Derek,” she jokes. The ads promote a buy-one, get-one footlong deal when ordering through the chain’s app or online for pickup. The campaign comes from Subway’s agency The [email protected]
A match made in farmland
John Deere has appointed Signal Theory its creative agency of record for agricultural products in North America. The work will include brand and product awareness initiatives and marketing strategy.
More digital ads for Hudson Yards
Manhattan’s Hudson Yards has a new exclusive digital signage partner in Intersection, the media company. The new relationship will include interactive kiosks and large format displays throughout the property, which includes a host of high-end shops as well as the cultural venue The Shed.
Would you buy this?
Quaker is bringing together two of its breakfast brands, Cap’n Crunch and Aunt Jemima, for two products: Cap’n Crunch’s Berrytastic Pancake Mix and Cap’n Crunch’s Ocean Blue Maple Flavored Syrup. They’ll be sold at Walmart.
Number of the week
18 percent: The rise in U.S. sales of plant-based meat alternatives in 2019, to more than $939 million, according to the Plant Based Foods Association and the Good Food Institute. Sales of refrigerated plant-based meat alternatives rose 63 percent, they said.
Comings and goings
Arby’s named Patrick Schwing as its chief marketing officer. Schwing reports to Arby’s President Jim Taylor, who held the CMO post before being promoted to his current role in August. Schwing spent more than 16 years at Procter & Gamble, most recently leading Oral-B’s global power brush interactivity and innovation unit.
Anheuser-Busch InBev promoted Azania Andrews to U.S. VP of Connections, which gives her oversight of all paid media, experiential and sponsorships. She had served as VP of Michelob Ultra. The brand will now be overseen by Ricardo Marques, who had been the brewer’s VP of core and value brands.
Tripleclix, an agency specializing in the video game industry, has hired former Epsilon Chief Digital Officer Tom Edwards as its first CMO. The company serves as Microsoft Xbox’s agency of record for brand partnerships with brands including Taco Bell and Nike’s Jordan brand. Edwards will report directly to Tripleclix founder Christopher Erb and will likely help navigate the agency as more brands enter the gaming arena.
