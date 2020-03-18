A look at some non-coronavirus-related marketing news—yes, it exists: Marketer’s Brief
The coronavirus pandemic continues to dominate the news, and Ad Age is tracking how the marketing industry is responding on an hourly basis, which you can find in this blog. But for this edition of Marketer’s Brief, we’ve declared a coronavirus-free zone. Because, believe it or not, there is still some non-pandemic-related marketing news out there—not much of it, admittedly, but it exists. So take a breath, enjoy the break and read on. As our name suggests, it’s pretty brief.
Dollar Shave Club admits it’s for women too
It’s an open secret that many women use men’s razors, but Unilever’s men’s grooming brand Dollar Shave Club has been circumspect about courting them up to now. In an interview last year, CEO Michael Dubin said the brand doesn’t really market to women. But even then the brand was targeting Facebook ads to women, and has continued to do so since. Now, DSC, facing growing competition from Harry’s Flamingo brand along with Procter & Gamble Co.’s Venus and Billie (subject to a pending P&G acquisition) is making a more overt play for women. A new TV ad for a Double Razor Share Pack shows a woman using her significant other’s razor. “DSC is talking to anyone looking for a quality shave, because a great razor is a great razor,” says a spokeswoman. A brand survey shows 24 percent of women admitted having used someone else’s razor to groom themselves.
Yum Brands adds its fourth chain
The Habit Restaurants Inc. said Wednesday that its shareholders voted for the company’s $375 million acquisition by Yum Brands Inc. Perhaps they’ll celebrate by ordering The Habit Burger Grill’s newest burger, the Tempura Jalapeño Charburger. Yum now has chains in four dining categories: Mexican (Taco Bell), chicken (KFC), pizza (Pizza Hut) and higher-end burgers (The Habit). The Habit Burger Grill keeps its Irvine, California headquarters and its CEO, Russell Bendel, now reports to Yum CEO David Gibbs.
Food label makeovers
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (finally) updated the nutrition facts panel on food and drink packaging for the first time in more than 20 years. The campaign explaining the new design centers on a mock fashion show with people dressed up like food and drink packaging. The updates, including having details such as serving size and calories in a larger, bolder font and spelling out added sugars, have already been implemented by major marketers. The FDA says the campaign was developed in collaboration with agency Hager Sharp.
Kohl’s teams up with Lands’ End
Consumers will soon be able to find Lands’ End merchandise at Kohl’s, which will sell women’s, men’s, kid’s and home products from the family retailer beginning this fall. The assortment will be available online as well as at 150 Kohl’s locations, many of which will be through a shop-in-shop format. Lands’ End formerly sold at Sears until the end of January when that partnership expired.
Would you buy this?
General Mills says its Starburst-flavored Yoplait yogurt is one of the largest launches in the yogurt industry so far this year.
Number of the week
$500 million: The amount Impossible Foods raised in a Series F funding round.
Comings and goings
General Motors has hired Procter & Gamble Co. Chief Communications Officer Craig Buchholz as senior VP of global communications, replacing Tony Cervone, who’s retiring effective July 1. Buchholz will make the move into the new post April 1, succeeded at P&G by Damon Jones, currently VP of global communications and advocacy. Jones says for now the plan is for him to continue his prior duties along with his new responsibilities. Buchholz came to P&G in 2014 as VP of communications, one of the company’s first high-level outside hires, after similar VP-communications positions at Merck and Johnson & Johnson. He became chief communications officer in 2018.
At GM, Buchholz will report to Chairman-CEO Marry Barra, the company said in a release. Jones will report to P&G Chief Brand Officer Marc Pritchard. “It is a challenging time, an interesting time, but a time I think to show what brands and companies are made of,” Jones says of the timing of his move.
Tom Brady has a new team—the Tampa Bay Buccaneers—and now his brand has a new chief marketing officer. TB12, the performance lifestyle brand, co-founded by the quarterback, has hired Tara McRae in the newly created role. She comes from footwear brand Clarks.
Contributing: E.J. Schultz, Jack Neff, Jessica Wohl, Adrianne Pasquarelli