False advertising lawsuits are on the rise: Marketer's Brief Podcast

Big marketers are battling it out in court as much as they are on the airwaves this year. Several big-name brands–including MillerCoors, Sprint and Clorox–have bypassed the industry's self-regulation system and gone straight to court to file false advertising lawsuits against competitors.

"We are in a much more competitive environment. And that as much as anything may be a reason we are seeing this uptick," says Linda Goldstein, an advertising lawyer and partner at BakerHostetler.

On the latest edition of Ad Age's Marketer's Brief podcast, Goldstein dishes out advice for brands to avoid legal exposure in this increasingly litigious environment. And she describes when brands should sue competitors if they think they have been wronged. Her biggest rule: Don't file a lawsuit unless your own house is in order. "When you go into federal court, there is always a risk of counterclaims against your own advertising," she says. "And so it's very important before any company goes into court to take a look at their own advertising and see if they would be putting any of their own advertising claims at risk."

Ad lawyers are keeping a close eye on several recently filed false advertising lawsuits involving big-spending marketers:

In late March, MillerCoors sued Anheuser-Busch InBev over its Bud Light ads that mock Miller Lite and Coors Light for using corn syrup. MillerCoors alleges that the ads are meant to deceive beer drinkers into thinking its beers contain high-fructose corn syrup, which has long had negative connotations with consumers.

Meanwhile, The Clorox Co. recently sued Reckitt Benckiser over a series of comparative ads pitting RB's Lysol brand cleaning products against Clorox products. One of the spots claims that a Clorox spray leaves behind "harsh chemical residue." But Clorox says the campaign is misleading because it compares Clorox and Lysol products that are not in the same category; like a higher-strength Clorox spray against one from Lysol that is meant for lighter use.