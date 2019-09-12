Why it’s a good time to be looking for a top marketing job: Marketer's Brief
Welcome to the latest edition of Marketer's Brief, a quick take on marketing news, moves and trends from Ad Age's reporters and editors. Send tips/suggestions to [email protected].
Here’s some good news for anyone looking for a top marketing job: Demand is outstripping supply right now, making it a job hunter’s market. “Many marketers I speak with are engaging on multiple searches at once, being able to drive up compensation,” says Norm Yustin, who leads the chief marketing officer practice at executive recruitment firm Russell Reynolds Associates.
According to a new report from the firm, there were 200 senior marketing job changes in the first half of 2019, up 12 percent from the prior year and the highest six-month total Russell Reynolds has documented since it began studying the CMO labor market six years ago. Says Yustin: “With more and more marketers in fresh jobs, there are less and less available marketers to take new roles. This leaves the qualified marketers ... in the driver seat.”
If you can’t beat ‘em, buy ‘em
Wells Enterprises Inc., the maker of ice cream, including Blue Bunny and frozen novelties such as Bomb Pop, is set to buy the Halo Top brand by the end of September. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but it’s no surprise Wells is eager to get into the lower-calorie, lower-sugar, higher-protein ice cream game that Halo Top kicked into high gear a couple of years ago.
“Halo Top met a consumer need that no one else in the category was serving,” Wells CEO and President Mike Wells said in a statement. “We feel it is a good fit for the Wells portfolio as we look to broaden our offerings for consumers.” Wells plans to license the Halo Top brand outside the United States and Canada to a new company that Halo Top President and Chief Operating Officer Doug Bouton plans to operate once the deal is completed.
LeBron vs. Shaq
LeBron James is once again pretending to be an everyday Blaze Pizza employee in a video for the fast-fired pizza chain in which he’s a founding investor. James first appeared as “Ron” in a video in 2016. The latest push includes the news that Blaze, which typically sells 11-inch individual pizzas, is adding 14-inch pies meant for sharing to its online menu. The latest push comes after Papa John’s released its first ads featuring its own baller investor, Shaquille O’Neal. Blaze says it worked with LRMR Ventures and Uninterrupted on the Ron video, Zeus Jones on a TV spot, Fifty & Five on social, Pal 8 Media on media and Canvas Blue on PR.
Barbie’s new holiday
Day of the Dead is coming early for Mattel. The toymaker is out with Barbie Día de Los Muertos, a doll complete with painted skull face and marigold crown. Retailing for a whopping $75, the doll follows Barbie’s efforts to expand into other cultures. The brand already has a Frida Kahlo doll as part of its Inspiring Women series; Mattel recently introduced a Barbie modeled after European Space Agency’s Samantha Cristoforetti.
Dunkin’s going gold
In honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness month, Dunkin’ has two gold-hued tie-ins, as that’s the color representing support of the cause. Dunkin' locations will be represented on Waze with gold pins and Dunkin’ will make a donation each time a user of the Waze app downloads a voice pack that provides navigation guidance voiced by kids impacted by cancer. It’s also selling gold nail polish with Lauren B. Beauty.
Vans’ new holiday
Ahead of the holidays, Vans has made up a new one. The sportswear brand is introducing Vans Checkerboard Day—a day of marketing activations and events focused on creativity—on Nov. 21. Vans partnered with Imagination.org, a nonprofit to which it will donate $1 million of its global sales on that day. The VF Corp.-owned brand wants to inspire and encourage young creatives around the globe, according to Doug Palladini, Vans global brand president. Imagination.org has a mission to empower creativity and imagination in young people.
ANA grows again
Another day, another new program from the Association of National Advertisers. The trade group, which seemingly launches new initiatives on a weekly basis, this week announced the creation of a new unit called Measurement for Marketers, whose goal is to ensure that the “industry’s measurement systems are aligned to the business and measurement agenda of marketers.” The unit will be led by ANA Group EVP Bill Tucker and is expected to be fully operational by January 2020.
Would you buy this?
Rosé season might have come to a close, but don’t despair. Billie, the women’s razor brand, is out with an answer for fall that eliminates the “pink tax,” the uptick in price on women’s products, by being blue. This week, the brand released Blué, a limited-edition wine made with crushed blueberries and “just a hint of gender bias”—Billie promises that the cost, at $14.87, is 13 percent less than its pink counterpart. Creativity has more.
Number of the week
37: Percent of U.S. online sales that were done on Amazon in 2018, up from 34 percent in 2017, according to a new Amazon Report from Digital Commerce 360 Research, which tracks ecommerce metrics
Tweet of the week
Comings and goings
Liquor marketer Beam Suntory has hired PepsiCo exec Olga Osminkina-Jones as its chief innovation, R&D and RTD officer. (“RTD” stands for ready-to-drink cocktails.) At PepsiCo, Osminkina-Jones served as VP and general manager for the global hydration portfolio, including innovation. The Beam role is a new one for the company. She will oversee global innovation, global research and development, and the ready-to-drink business in the North America and international regions for products developed outside of Japan. Osminkina-Jones made Ad Age’s 40-under-40 list last year.
Contributing: E.J. Schultz, Adrianne Pasquarelli, Jessica Wohl