4/20 marketing—how brands are getting lit

As cannabis legislation makes headlines, more brands continue to roll up for the weed holiday
By Parker Herren. Published on April 20, 2022.
Cannabis brand building—here's what marketers should know
Credit: Bark Box

As more states legalize cannabis use and social sentiment around the substance evolves, 4/20 has grown from a stoner holiday to a full blaze of playful brand tributes. Daily cannabis use is up nearly 20% over pre-pandemic figures and 40% of smokers are planning to consume more product than usual today, according to a survey by Brightfield Group.

Below, Ad Age rounds up this year’s brand canni-paigns (campaignabis?):

Products

Plenty of non-weed brands are seeking attention with cannabis-themed products.

Skullcandy partnered with munchy-favorite snack Doritos to create a custom set of nacho cheese-inspired headphones—420 individually numbered sets to be exact. The first 100 buyers got a limited-edition Doritos-shaped dust tray for use during holiday festivities. The collaboration sold out within 48 hours.

Credit: Skullcandy

For those unable to wolf down their own edible—i.e. canine celebrants—BarkBox has a collection of adorable pet-friendly treats so the whole house can join in. Accompanied by an appropriately trippy spot, the toys feature bong, pipe and flower-shaped chew toys for pups to get their own high.

Like a weed sommelier, Anheuser-Busch InBev-owned craft brewer Elysian Brewing has the perfect pairing for your 4/20 THC. The “Dank Dust IPA” is an ale specially brewed to have a “pungent, dank, citrusy, earthy aroma.” The brand partnered with rapper and chef Action Bronson, given the title “Director of Dank,” to whip up crave-worthy recipes for “Sticky Short Ribs” and “Funkified Funnel Cake,” available on the campaign’s website.

On the luxe side, smoking accessory brand Edie Parker takes a more fashion-forward approach to 4/20 advertising. In a series of chic out-of-home ads, the brand, playfully renamed “Weedie Parker,” pays homage to vintage Virginia Slims cigarette ads targeted at women. The slogan “weed’s come a long way, baby” is accompanied by models Richie Shazam, Tiffany Luu and Faith Jaggernauth showing off the brand’s colorful packaging.

Credit: Edie Parker

Experience

Truelieve, a leading cannabis company with operations across 11 states, has multiple partnerships and activations around giving back to consumers, called “4.20 for All.” In addition to various product launches and discounts that vary between each of Truelieve’s local shops, the brand sponsored weed-themed music and art festivals in Orlando, Phoenix and Northampton, Massachusetts—Florida Groves, Buds-a-Palooza and Carniroll, respectively. Truelieve attempted to have 4/20 recognized as an official holiday. The request was denied.

But for those whose highs pull them away from the physical realm, “4.20 for All” also featured an NFT collection, which debuted on OpenSea earlier this month. All proceeds from the auction benefit Last Prisoner Project, a nonprofit committed to reforming criminal cannabis legislation and freeing those convicted because of it. As of writing, the collection has raised 20.874 ethereum, the equivalent of about $64,000.

Also in the digital world, Massachusetts-based cannabis retailer Insa is inviting customers into its production process—via virtual reality. At its physical locations, people will be able to don a headset and see behind-the-scenes of Insa’s cultivation process, lab and kitchen. Presented in a choose-your-own-adventure format, the experience raises awareness of how product makes it from farm to joint, pipe, edible, etc.

And, of course, no one likes to blaze alone. Earlier this month, dating app Filteroff hosted a virtual singles night, geared toward daters who like to share doobies. The event hosted 138 attendees from the U.S. and Canada.

Munchies

Food is perhaps the most popular way to appeal to the stoned masses. As much as dispensaries show up for 4/20, fast feeders and snack brands come out in force to match. A smoker staple, Jack in the Box, launched the “Pineapple Express Shake,” a tribute to the popular strain of weed that inspired the comedic film of the same name. A large pineapple beverage will be available at the restaurant for $4.20 and for each purchase on 4/20, Jack in the Box will donate $1 to plant a tree.

Another chain, TGI Fridays, has a cottonmouth cure with its salivatory “Blazed & Glazed Bundle,” available through May 4th on UberEats. The combo includes glazed chicken tender slider rolls and loaded fries. For those that order today, TGI Fridays will award $4 off orders of $20.

Credit: TGI Fridays

But one restaurant has gone all-in on its munchy-making by partnering on a custom cannabis line. Burger chain Fatburger is not only posting deals on its grub today but has launched a smoke cartridge, flower and fruit chew inspired by its strawberry milkshake at L.A.’s Wonderbrett dispensary. 

Shout out to National Cold Brew Day

Today isn’t only marijuana’s big day. It’s also National Cold Brew Day. To bridge the gap between the two, Jägermeister has launched cannabis and coffee-inspired bundles. For the weed-minded, the liquor brand launched the “4/20 Starter Pack,” which includes a branded herb grinder, rolling tray and fanny pack. But for Cold Brew Day (get it? CBD?), it released 420 “Cold Brew Martini Kits,” a bottle of Jägermeister Cold Brew Coffee and coffee products from Chicago-based roaster Dark Matter Coffee.

Look back: How brands celebrated 4/20 in 2021

 

Parker Herren

Parker Herren is a general assignment reporter at Ad Age. He previously covered pop culture and entertainment as a freelance journalist and worked in the fitness and performing arts industries. Parker is a graduate of the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism. Follow him on Twitter @parkerdelrey

