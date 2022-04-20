4/20 marketing—how brands are getting lit

Experience

Truelieve, a leading cannabis company with operations across 11 states, has multiple partnerships and activations around giving back to consumers, called “4.20 for All.” In addition to various product launches and discounts that vary between each of Truelieve’s local shops, the brand sponsored weed-themed music and art festivals in Orlando, Phoenix and Northampton, Massachusetts—Florida Groves, Buds-a-Palooza and Carniroll, respectively. Truelieve attempted to have 4/20 recognized as an official holiday. The request was denied.

But for those whose highs pull them away from the physical realm, “4.20 for All” also featured an NFT collection, which debuted on OpenSea earlier this month. All proceeds from the auction benefit Last Prisoner Project, a nonprofit committed to reforming criminal cannabis legislation and freeing those convicted because of it. As of writing, the collection has raised 20.874 ethereum, the equivalent of about $64,000.

Also in the digital world, Massachusetts-based cannabis retailer Insa is inviting customers into its production process—via virtual reality. At its physical locations, people will be able to don a headset and see behind-the-scenes of Insa’s cultivation process, lab and kitchen. Presented in a choose-your-own-adventure format, the experience raises awareness of how product makes it from farm to joint, pipe, edible, etc.

And, of course, no one likes to blaze alone. Earlier this month, dating app Filteroff hosted a virtual singles night, geared toward daters who like to share doobies. The event hosted 138 attendees from the U.S. and Canada.