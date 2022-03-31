Adidas pushes for neurodivergent athlete inclusion with Boston Marathon campaign

Adidas in a new campaign is encouraging marathons to create a permanent space for neurodivergent athletes by setting aside at least one runner’s bib number 321 reserved for a neurodivergent athlete. The number is significant in the Down syndrome community as it refers to Trisomy 21, another name for Down syndrome.

Chris Nikic, a triathlete and marathon runner with Down syndrome who is sponsored by Adidas, will compete with the 321 number at this year’s Boston Marathon on April 18.

Adidas is in a long-term partnership with the Boston Athletic Association, which operates the marathon. Nikic completed the Boston marathon for the first time last year, according to CBS News, and in 2020 was the first athlete with Down syndrome to finish an Ironman triathlon.