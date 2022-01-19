Alcohol-to-go likely to become permanent in New York

Bookman predicted that restaurants’ to-go alcohol sales will not negatively affect liquor stores.

“People aren’t running down to buy Triple Sec and mix their own margaritas every time they want a fajita,” he said.

Karl Franz Williams, owner of cocktail bar 67 Orange Street, said a permanent take-out alcohol program would give his bars the chance to increase sales.

“If we are thinking that we live with Covid in the future, we have to think about a restaurant or bar operating in a new normal, where there will always be people who don’t come in, whether they are quarantining or worried during a surge,” Williams said. “There will be a need for us to extend our physical business with takeout.”

Don’t miss the latest news. Sign up for Ad Age newsletters here.

Although at one point take-out orders composed basically all of his business, by the time the program ended, it was down to about 20%, he said.

That, it turns out, is about the same percentage by which business has dropped between November, which was busy, and this month, which is quiet, he said.

“I think it will turn around in February,” Williams said. “But we are still trying to make up for two years.”

—Crain's New York Business