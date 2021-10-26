Marketing News & Strategy

Alphabet, Google's parent, tops expectations on strength in ads and e-commerce

YouTube's ad revenue fell short of Wall Street's expectations but Alphabet's revenue and profit exceeded forecasts
Published on October 26, 2021.
Twitter says Apple’s privacy changes had little effect on ads
Credit: Bloomberg

Google parent Alphabet Inc. reported quarterly sales that topped Wall Street estimates, buoyed by steady advertiser spending and the internet giant’s growing e-commerce focus.

Third-quarter revenue, excluding payments to distribution partners, was about $53.6 billion, the company stated. Analysts projected $52.6 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Profit was $27.99 a share, beating the average estimate of $23.50.

CEO Sundar Pichai has tried to keep Alphabet’s revenue engine chugging along by prioritizing three areas: e-commerce, YouTube and cloud computing. That helped the internet giant rebound from a dour 2020, when some marketers pared their budgets as they coped with the initial shock of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Still, the company’s fortunes remain highly dependent on macroeconomic factors, including supply-chain doldrums that have plagued nearly every industry and could bite retailers and ad companies during the holiday shopping season. In the quarter that ended Sept. 30, Google shrugged off those concerns for now, with marketers still readily spending on Alphabet’s platforms to reach customers.

“Our consistent investments to support long-term growth are reflected in strong financial performance,” Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat said in the statement. 

Google used 'jedi mind trick' to beat header bidding, unsealed court documents allege
Garett Sloane
Google quietly tweaks image search for racially diverse results
Google bans ads that deny climate change
Garett Sloane

The shares were little changed in extended trading after closing at $2,793.44. The stock has jumped 59% this year.

Alphabet also repurchased $12.6 billion in shares last quarter. 

Search and other related businesses generated fiscal third-quarter sales of $37.9 billion. Analysts, on average, estimated $36.7 billion.

“They are benefiting still from some of the commerce moving online because of the pandemic,” Mark Ballard, a researcher at marketing performance firm Tinuiti, said in an interview ahead of the results.

YouTube ad revenue came in at $7.2 billion. Analysts were looking for about $7.5 billion from the world’s most popular video-sharing site.

Sales from the Mountain View, California-based company’s cloud division rose to $4.99 billion, but that missed Wall Street expectations of $5.04 billion. While the unit has gained some market share under Thomas Kurian, it still lags far behind leaders Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Corp.

—Bloomberg News

