Andrew Cuomo launches ad campaign in effort to rehabilitate image

Rich Azzopardi, a spokesman for Cuomo, didn’t immediately respond to a request for the total dollar figure of the ad buy. In a statement, he said the ads will be “supported by a significant broadcast, cable and digital buy statewide.”

The ad drew immediate rebukes from victim and women’s rights organizations.

“Instead of accepting responsibility, serial sexual harasser Andrew Cuomo continues to challenge the accounts of victims,” a group of nine women’s rights and advocacy organizations, including Eleanor’s Legacy, Amplify Her and Women of Color for Progress, said in a statement Monday.

Members of the Sexual Harassment Working Group—a group of current and former legislative staffers who have said they were sexually harassed or assaulted in the workplace, and who organized a campaign to change sexual harassment laws in Albany—said in a statement that Cuomo was “using taxpayer dollars to fund his victim-shaming campaign after multiple investigations exposed him for what he truly is: a serial sexual harasser who fostered a toxic, hostile work environment.”

Cuomo, 64, has $16.4 million left in his campaign account, a sizable war chest that he’s been using to pay for legal and consulting expenses. Cuomo spent $2.09 million in recent months, including $1.8 million on legal expenses, according to January filings from the state’s campaign finance board.

He’s faced an array of criminal and civil probes from local, state and federal investigators, and has fought against efforts by the state’s ethics commission to claw back more than $5 million he received for a 2020 book about his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

