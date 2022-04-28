Apple sales top estimates on strong iPhone and services demand

Apple Inc.’s second-quarter sales and profit topped analysts’ estimates, fueled by strong demand for the iPhone and digital services, and the company announced $90 billion in new stock buybacks.

Sales in the period rose 8.6% to $97.3 billion, a record for a non-holiday quarter, Apple said on Thursday. Analysts had projected $94 billion on average. Profit came in at $1.52 a share, compared with a prediction of $1.42, helping send the shares up in late trading.

The results helped allay concerns about a slowdown in demand for smartphones, especially in China. Apple—the world’s most valuable tech company—also has shown it can navigate supply-chain woes brought by the pandemic, though the latest wave of lockdowns in China may take a toll in the current quarter.

Apple had previously said the March quarter would be a record, though its growth rate would decelerate for both the overall business and its services segment. The company’s December quarter was a blowout sales period as well, exceeding Wall Street estimates with an all-time revenue high of nearly $124 billion.