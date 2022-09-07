Apple’s iPhone 14 offers camera upgrades, satellite feature

Apple has redesigned the notch at the top of the screen, essentially turning it into a new interface called the Dynamic Island. The Pro devices also get the speedier new A16 processor, while the standard line runs a modestly souped-up version of the current A15. Apple describes the A16 as the fastest chip in a smartphone, 40% faster than the competition.

Camera improvements include a new Action mode for video that helps stabilize shots. And the device embraces the eSIM standard, which dispenses with a physical SIM card. The iPhone 14 also offers crash detection, similar to the latest Apple Watch. The standard iPhone 14 will cost $799 and ship on Sept. 16, with the Plus version coming in at $899 on Oct. 7.

The iPhone 14 Pro starts at $999, with the Pro Max model costing $1,099. They will be available Sept. 16, with preorders starting Friday.

Apple’s prices are largely unchanged from last year, holding the line on inflation. Its carrier partners also unveiled a slew of promotions Wednesday, including offers for free phones and other discounts.

“We’re constantly challenging ourselves to raise the bar and make it better,” CEO Tim Cook said during the presentation.