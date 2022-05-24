Marketing News & Strategy

Audi apologizes over China ad’s potential copyright breach

Automaker accused of stealing language from a poem
Published on May 24, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
Walmart pulls Juneteenth ice cream after backlash

An employee wearing a protective mask inspects the interior of an Audi Q3 vehicle on display inside an Audi AG dealership in Wuhan, China,

Credit: Bloomberg LP

Audi’s manufacturer in China has apologized for text in an advertisement that allegedly infringed copyright, and said it would remove the videos from all company platforms. 

FAW-Volkswagen Sales Co., a venture in China between Volkswagen, Audi and China FAW Group, said in a statement that the video was produced by M&C Saatchi. Audi has ordered Saatchi to deal with the potential copyright infringement as soon as possible, according to the statement. 

People’s Daily, the Communist Party publication, warned Audi over potential repercussions from the incident. The carmaker could suffer “huge losses” to its corporate image in China and face legal responsibilities if the advertisement is confirmed to have plagiarized a video published online a year ago, People’s Daily said in a commentary. 

The publication’s Weibo account posted a video that compared Audi’s advertisement with the video published a year earlier, in which the text appeared to be the same. Audi’s advertisement was accused of using the same language from a poem that a well-known blogger had written and shared.

Chinese regulators should investigate the case, the commentary said. 

Audi is owned by German automobile manufacturer Volkswagen AG.

—Bloomberg News

More from Ad Age
Behind VW’s ‘reboot’ to lighter creative and more flexible media spending
E.J. Schultz
Audi of America hires Ogilvy as creative agency of record
E.J. Schultz

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Walmart pulls Juneteenth ice cream after backlash

Walmart pulls Juneteenth ice cream after backlash
State Farm under fire for joining and leaving LGBTQ+ children’s book program

State Farm under fire for joining and leaving LGBTQ+ children’s book program
Legendary NBC marketer John Miller to retire

Legendary NBC marketer John Miller to retire
American Girl creates podcast network to appeal to kids and their parents

American Girl creates podcast network to appeal to kids and their parents

Retail media networks are growing—but brands are confused on how to spend ad dollars

Retail media networks are growing—but brands are confused on how to spend ad dollars
Inside Chipotle’s breakthrough NHL mixed-reality ad

Inside Chipotle’s breakthrough NHL mixed-reality ad
Behind VW’s ‘reboot’ to lighter creative and more flexible media spending

Behind VW’s ‘reboot’ to lighter creative and more flexible media spending
How finance brands should be marketing during stock market upheaval

How finance brands should be marketing during stock market upheaval