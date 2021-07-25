‘Behind the Music’ makes a comeback on Paramount+ and toymakers give business updates: The Week Ahead
July 26
Hasbro reports second-quarter earnings, a day before chief rival Mattel. While demand increased for toys during the pandemic—thanks to homebound children and virtual school—analysts are concerned that supply chain issues will put a damper on holiday sales.
Wall-to-wall coverage of the Tokyo Summer Olympics continues across NBC, USA Network, CNBC, NBCSN, Olympic Channel, Golf Channel and Telemundo Deportes, as well as NBCOlympics.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock. Details at nbcolympics.com/full-schedule.
July 27
Mattel reports second-quarter earnings. Like Hasbro, the toymaker faces manufacturing delays. It has been investing in newer trends such as sustainability, with a recently unveiled Barbie made from recycled plastic.
Apple and Google report second-quarter earnings today. Google’s numbers will show how search, display and YouTube advertising is performing, and likely offer insights into its plans to phase out cookies in the coming years, which is a big concern for the ad tech community.
July 28
Pfizer reports second-quarter earnings. Ad Age recently named the pharmaceutical giant one of America’s Hottest Brands following its work on the COVID-19 vaccine. Results from the drugmaker’s tests of a vaccine for children are due out this fall, as are those from competitor Moderna.
Facebook, Spotify and Shopify all report earnings today. Facebook will be the big one to watch for any signs of how the social media giant’s advertising is being affected by issues such as Apple’s new data restrictions on iPhones.
July 29
Amazon and Pinterest announce quarterly results today. Pinterest will look to keep its advertising revenue growth humming. Meanwhile, Amazon is coming into its first earnings report since the departure of CEO Jeff Bezos, who left to pursue his space dreams.
Hilton releases second-quarter earnings. Like many in the hospitality sector, the hotel chain suffered during the pandemic, but new marketing, along with technology like touchless check-ins, are helping the company reconnect with consumers as travel rebounds.
ABC and ESPN serve up coverage of the NBA Draft live from Brooklyn’s Barclays Center starting at 8 pm. ET, though ABC will broadcast the first round only.
“Behind the Music” is making a comeback. The signature VH1 show of the late ’90s gets a reboot starting today on streaming platform Paramount+.
Happy National Chicken Wing Day – given the run on wings, though, brands might not be ready to celebrate with giveaways. Wingstop is playing on that premise, offering two free thighs with orders through its virtual Thighstop brand.
July 30
Disney’s “Jungle Cruise,” starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, arrives in theaters and on Disney+. Johnson recently compared Blunt to the “female version of Indiana Jones.”
July 31-Aug. 1
Lollapalooza is back, which means plenty of branding as marketers seize on the return of the Chicago music festival. Bud Light is among the sponsors. But not everyone is happy. Health experts are concerned about holding the event as the Delta variant spreads. (Concertgoers must prove they are vaccinated or have had a negative COVID test within 72 hours.)