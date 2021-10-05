Best Buy expands its $200 membership program across the U.S.

Best Buy is taking its tech support membership program nationwide, offering subscribers services such as free installations and discounts on repairs as the big-box retailer looks to move beyond just selling gadgets.
The Best Buy Totaltech plan will be available across the country starting Tuesday after a pilot program that began in April, the company said in a statement. Priced at $200 a year, the program also includes exclusive pricing, as much as two years of protection on most purchases and free deliveries, among other perks.
