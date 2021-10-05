Best Buy expands its $200 membership program across the U.S.

The retailer is looking to generate more sales from services—and keep pace with competitors such as Amazon and Walmart. Subscription services, pioneered by Amazon, are a growing part of retailers’ efforts to lock in customers with perks such as free and expedited shipping and other benefits.



Best Buy originally offered its pilot program, called Best Buy Beta, at about 90 of its more than 900 U.S. stores. Members of that program will be folded into Best Buy Totaltech, as will customers in the company’s “Total Tech Support” and “Geek Squad Tech Support” plans.

Best Buy shares rose Tuesday morning and have gained about 7.5% this year, trailing behind the 16% rise of the S&P 500 index.

—Bloomberg News

