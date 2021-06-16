Black Enterprise and Revolt Media discuss why economic mobility is key to multicultural marketing
"You love my culture, but do you love me?"
The closing line of Beats by Dre's powerful two-minute film is the question Black, Hispanic and Asian-American leaders in advertising and marketing have been asking for years. And on June 29 at Ad Age Next: Multicultural Marketing, it's what Black Enterprise President and CEO Earl "Butch" Graves Jr. and Revolt Media CEO Detavio Samuels will address in a conversation moderated by Ad Age Editor-in-Chief Dan Peres.
RSVP for the virtual Ad Age Next: Multicultural Marketing conference at AdAge.com/NextMulticultural.
As brands, agencies, media and technology platforms examine their diversity, equity and inclusion practices, there's a newfound focus on meaningful efforts beyond Black squares, rainbow flags and hashtags. But inclusive marketing means moving beyond simply identifying a cultural demographic to sell to and addressing the inequities that persist in our way of doing business. To media company leaders Graves and Samuels, it means taking a hard look at why they believe the current practice of buying and selling media excludes organizations owned by the underrepresented and how that is no longer sustainable. As Revolt founder Sean Combs wrote in early April, "If you love us, pay us! Not a token investment. Not a charity check or donation."
Group M's Gonzalo Del Fa and Unilever's Jovan Martin will explore how media agencies and brands are driving change with their own teams and clients when it comes to the media-buying ecosystem and measuring the impact of those investments.
The founders of three ad agencies—Sergio Alcocer of Rest of the World, Sandra Lee of ES Advertising and Derek Walker of Brown & Browner Advertising—will chat about whether, by undervaluing the expertise of BIPOC-owned agencies, the industry is undervaluing the audience itself.
The conference will also include conversations with Translation's Steve Stoute on whether the racial reckoning of last summer was really a tipping point; Andre Banks, founder and CEO of A/B Partners, and Andrea Brimmer, chief marketing and public relations officer at Ally Financial, on understanding the impact and effectiveness of multicultural marketing; and Michael Fassnacht, chief marketing officer for the City of Chicago, and Michelle Flowers Welch, chairman and CEO of Flowers Communications Group, on how equity played a role in their vaccination marketing efforts.
Plus, the Ad Age Studio 30 team will sit down with leaders from Resonate, Alma, SHE Media, Black Girls Eat and ViacomCBS.
Don't miss the livestream event on June 29. RSVP and today at AdAge.com/NextMulticultural.