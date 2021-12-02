Marketing News & Strategy

'Bodyright' campaign aimed at ending online abuse

The organization is urging lawmakers to protect images of women online
By Sydney Gold. Published on December 02, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Panera's ugly holiday cups come from viral TikTok designer Emily Zugay
20211201_RakayaFetuga_3x2
Credit: UNFPA

Not all online experiences are equal. Women in particular often face online harassment and abuse, turning the internet into a place of vitriol and fear. This week, the United Nations Population Fund is launching "bodyright," a campaign aimed at ending online abuse by protecting peoples' images from exploitation. 

The campaign was produced by Edelman and is centered around the "bodyright" symbol, which UNFPA calls a "new 'copyright' for human bodies."

UNFPA is urging people to share images and stories with the symbol as a way to protest the non-consensual use of peoples' images online and urge policymakers to help protect peoples' images online, similar to how business assets are protected through copyright laws.

The organization also teamed up with award-winning poet Rakaya Fetuga, who has authored and performed original work on the impact of online violence and harassment. 

“Relentless, borderless, and often anonymous–the online world is the new frontier for gender-based violence,” said UNFPA Executive Director Dr. Natalia Kanem in a press release. “It’s time for technology companies and policymakers to take digital violence seriously. Right now, corporate logos and copyrighted IP receive greater protection online than we do as human beings.”

According to the Economist Intelligence Unit, 85% of women with access to the internet reported witnessing online violence against other women, and 38% experienced it personally.

The launch coincides with the 16 days of Activism against Gender-based Violence, an annual campaign from the UN which runs from Nov. 25 (the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women) to Dec. 10 (Human Rights Day).

 

 

More stories from Ad Age
The internet’s third chapter is coming—prepare to rethink everything 
Michael Kassan
How to get identity right for streaming media advertising
David Wiesenfeld

The campaign features four spokespeople: Norma Buster, an activist who turned to advocacy after she was targeted by an ex-boyfriend online; Carrie Goldberg, a victims-rights attorney focused on revenge porn who currently represents two alleged victims of Harvey Weinstein; Olimpia Coral Melo Cruz, a survivor of revenge porn named to Time’s 100 Most Influential People of 2021; and Kanem, UNFPA’s executive director.

The UNFPA also launched a website, “The Virtual is Real,” as part of the 16 Days of Activism, featuring testimonies from victims and survivors of online harassment. 

 

 

In this article:

Sydney Gold

Sydney Gold is a magazine, news and digital journalism and political science major at Syracuse University. She is the 2021 American Society of Magazine Editors intern at Ad Age.

View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Panera's ugly holiday cups come from viral TikTok designer Emily Zugay

Panera's ugly holiday cups come from viral TikTok designer Emily Zugay
Disney names Susan Arnold, former P&G exec, as chairman

Disney names Susan Arnold, former P&G exec, as chairman
The top 5 brand TikToks you need to know about right now

The top 5 brand TikToks you need to know about right now
John Legend's holiday video doubles as an LG Signature ad

John Legend's holiday video doubles as an LG Signature ad
Judge throws out Byron Allen's $10 billion media discrimination lawsuit against McDonald's

Judge throws out Byron Allen's $10 billion media discrimination lawsuit against McDonald's
Heineken gifts IOUs to those affected by shipping delays

Heineken gifts IOUs to those affected by shipping delays
Univision adopts consumer behavior data to prove TV drives business results

Univision adopts consumer behavior data to prove TV drives business results
Liquor brands toast launch of e-gift cards

Liquor brands toast launch of e-gift cards