'Bodyright' campaign aimed at ending online abuse

Not all online experiences are equal. Women in particular often face online harassment and abuse, turning the internet into a place of vitriol and fear. This week, the United Nations Population Fund is launching "bodyright," a campaign aimed at ending online abuse by protecting peoples' images from exploitation.

The campaign was produced by Edelman and is centered around the "bodyright" symbol, which UNFPA calls a "new 'copyright' for human bodies."

UNFPA is urging people to share images and stories with the symbol as a way to protest the non-consensual use of peoples' images online and urge policymakers to help protect peoples' images online, similar to how business assets are protected through copyright laws.

The organization also teamed up with award-winning poet Rakaya Fetuga, who has authored and performed original work on the impact of online violence and harassment.