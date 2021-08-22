Brands mark Women’s Equality Day, the Paralympics begin and college football kicks off: The Week Ahead

Aug. 25

The ANA’s Nonprofit Federation Summer Conference begins today. The 3-day hybrid event—held in-person in Chicago and available online—focuses on “innovative marketing and fundraising ideas.”

Aug. 26

It’s Women’s Equality Day, which commemorates the adoption of the 19th Amendment, giving women the right to vote in 1920. Look for companies and brands calling out all the amazing women who continue to show up and put in the hard work, despite the fact that women still earn only $0.82 cents for every dollar men earn overall.

Aug. 27

The first edition of the Guinness Book of Records was issued 66 years ago today. Yes, the Guinness beer brand was behind it and originally intended to give it away in pubs to promote the beer, according to History.com, “however, it turned out to be so popular the company started selling it that fall and it became a best-seller.”

Aug. 28-29

The college football season kicks off Saturday with so-called “week zero.” It’s not exactly a blockbuster slate—but hey, it’s football on TV, giving us the first glimpse of how brands will advertise around the game this year, which still carries some COVID uncertainties.