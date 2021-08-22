Brands mark Women’s Equality Day, the Paralympics begin and college football kicks off: The Week Ahead

Aug. 23
Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi of “Jersey Shore” fame hosts “Messyness,” a new “Ridiculousness” spinoff you didn’t know you needed, starting at 7 p.m. ET on MTV. The comedy clip series, per the network, “showcases people living their best lives and being brave enough to celebrate their own messiness.” Um, OK.
Aug. 24
The delayed Tokyo 2020 Paralympics begin. The opening ceremony, at 7 a.m. ET will include a screening of “Wethe15,” the global campaign created by the International Paralympic Committee and Adam&Eve/DDB that aims to “normalize” disability by showing that 15% of the world’s population lives with disabilities.