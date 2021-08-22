Marketing News & Strategy

Brands mark Women’s Equality Day, the Paralympics begin and college football kicks off: The Week Ahead

Marketing and media events to watch this week
By Ad Age Staff. Published on August 22, 2021.
Credit: Getty Images

Aug. 23

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi of “Jersey Shore” fame hosts “Messyness,” a new “Ridiculousness” spinoff you didn’t know you needed, starting at 7 p.m. ET on MTV. The comedy clip series, per the network, “showcases people living their best lives and being brave enough to celebrate their own messiness.” Um, OK.

Aug. 24

The delayed Tokyo 2020 Paralympics begin. The opening ceremony, at 7 a.m. ET will include a screening of “Wethe15,” the global campaign created by the International Paralympic Committee and Adam&Eve/DDB that aims to “normalize” disability by showing that 15% of the world’s population lives with disabilities. 

 

Aug. 25

The ANA’s Nonprofit Federation Summer Conference begins today. The 3-day hybrid event—held in-person in Chicago and available online—focuses on “innovative marketing and fundraising ideas.”

Aug. 26

It’s Women’s Equality Day, which commemorates the adoption of the 19th Amendment, giving women the right to vote in 1920. Look for companies and brands calling out all the amazing women who continue to show up and put in the hard work, despite the fact that women still earn only $0.82 cents for every dollar men earn overall. 

Aug. 27

The first edition of the Guinness Book of Records was issued 66 years ago today. Yes, the Guinness beer brand was behind it and originally intended to give it away in pubs to promote the beer, according to History.com, “however, it turned out to be so popular the company started selling it that fall and it became a best-seller.”

Aug. 28-29

The college football season kicks off Saturday with so-called “week zero.”  It’s not exactly a blockbuster slate—but hey, it’s football on TV, giving us the first glimpse of how brands will advertise around the game this year, which still carries some COVID uncertainties.

 

