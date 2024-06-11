Last chance to enter: The final final deadline for the 2024 Ad Age Breakout Brands awards is Monday, June 17 at 5 p.m. EDT. This is your opportunity to highlight the extraordinary leaders and smart work driving success at emerging brands.
Ad Age Breakout Brands Awards—Last call for entries
Now in its second year, the program is designed to recognize the leaders at brands who take a smart—and maybe unusual—approach to marketing and advertising. This is for the savvy founders, the one-person marketing department or the social media manager who breathed new life into a forgotten staple.
We’re not just looking for leaders at direct-to-consumer (DTC) brands—we’re also looking for the people driving success and shaking up dusty categories. See the 2023 honorees here.
New for 2024 are categories for work. These include:
Best Brand Social Media Presence
Best Design/Branding of the Year
Best Partnership/Collaboration of the Year
Experiential Campaign of the Year
Print/Out-of-Home Work of the Year
Purpose-Led Campaign of the Year
Social Media Campaign of the Year
Video of the Year
Honorees will be notified in July, featured on AdAge.com and celebrated at the Ad Age Business of Brands event in September.
Get more details about criteria, eligibility and more at AdAge.com/BreakoutBrands.