Ad Age Breakout Brands Awards—Last call for entries

Now in its second year, the program is designed to recognize the leaders at brands who take a smart—and maybe unusual—approach to marketing and advertising. This is for the savvy founders, the one-person marketing department or the social media manager who breathed new life into a forgotten staple.

We’re not just looking for leaders at direct-to-consumer (DTC) brands—we’re also looking for the people driving success and shaking up dusty categories. See the 2023 honorees here.

New for 2024 are categories for work. These include:

Best Brand Social Media Presence

Best Design/Branding of the Year

Best Partnership/Collaboration of the Year

Experiential Campaign of the Year

Print/Out-of-Home Work of the Year

Purpose-Led Campaign of the Year

Social Media Campaign of the Year

Video of the Year

Honorees will be notified in July, featured on AdAge.com and celebrated at the Ad Age Business of Brands event in September.

Get more details about criteria, eligibility and more at AdAge.com/BreakoutBrands.