Busch urges drinkers to pee in beer cans as environmental act

 The brew is selling 'pee in a Busch' funnel kits—says urinating on trees is not good for the environment
By Elizabeth Napolitano. Published on April 01, 2022.
Credit: Busch

Busch Light is asking beer drinkers to save the environment by peeing in beer cans. And although the request might sound like an April Fools’ joke, the message behind the beer maker’s latest campaign is no laughing matter. 

The Anheuser-Busch InBev-owned brand today released a funnel kit that allows beer drinkers to steer their urine into used beer cans. The limited-edition “pee in a Busch” funnel kit will be sold for $20 on the brand’s website until April 30. It offers an environmentally friendly way for beer drinkers to relieve themselves after cracking open a couple of cold ones in the great outdoors. 

Busch has also pledged to donate all proceeds from its “pee in a Busch” funnel kits to One Tree Planted, an environmental charity that supports reforestation efforts. The brand will promote the kit on its social channels, including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Busch Light’s product might sound like a gag, especially as it comes on April Fools’ Day. Brands are notorious for pulling April Fools' pranks on consumers in an attempt to generate buzz.

But Kim Kubler, senior account executive at Busch PR agency M&C Saatchi, insists Busch’s campaign is not a joke. Urinating in the great outdoors, she says, is actually destructive to trees and leaves them more susceptible to disease, pests and nutrient loss. 

Asked for supporting evidence, she shared the following statement from arborist David Birnschein: “Over my 35-year career as an Arborist, I’ve seen firsthand the impact that foreign containments and pollutants can have on trees. Much like over-fertilization, too much urine in any one area can be deadly to trees and its surrounding foliage, and even alter soil composition.”

“While it may seem like an April Fools’ joke, we're actually quite serious about doing what we can to protect and preserve the great outdoors,” said Kubler. “We're using this provocative campaign as a platform to raise awareness for a little-known issue with a huge negative impact on the environment. Once people are aware, they can change their actions.”

Busch’s calls for consumers to do their part to protect the environment comes on the heels of several brand-backed efforts to promote environmental awareness by urging consumers to incorporate small, environmentally friendly actions into daily routines. For instance, Tide last year began asking consumers to go green by washing their clothes in cold water. McDonald’s in Norway this week began running a campaign urging litter pickup with ads showing McDonald's takeaway bags and containers around the streets of Oslo, with the caption "take away your takeaway."

AB InBev says that to date it has donated over $1 million to preserve and protect the outdoors, partnering with organizations like Farm Rescue, Ducks Unlimited, National Forest Foundation and others.

 

Elizabeth Napolitano

Elizabeth Napolitano is an Ad Age intern.

