Cheez-It uses hip-hop to age cheese—yes, really, and science backs it up

"After six months in the making, we're thrilled to finally share this absurdly delicious collaboration with our fans," said Erin Storm, senior marketing director of Cheez-It. "Our innovations team is always exploring new ways to bring more unique experiences to our fans, and Cheez-It x Pandora Aged by Audio is the perfect way to provide our dedicated fans with a truly first-of-its-kind snack while celebrating the joy music brings."

Cheez-It is offering a free 90-day Pandora Premium trial offer to people who buy the snack. Snackers can also earn free shipping on their purchases by adding Cheez-It-branded products like hats, sweaters and phone accessories, to their orders. The brand's musical efforts also include partnering with SiriusXM radio host Sway Calloway to kick off Calloway’s new hip-hop YouTube series, “Living Legends.” The series will include interviews with industry trailblazers on hip-hop's impact worldwide. It launches on YouTube, Instagram and Twitter on May 26.

The Cheez-It x Pandora Aged by Audio effort is the latest move by Cheez-It to promote itself with outside partners. Other efforts included a 2020 partnership that rewarded viewers for watching certain Amazon Prime shows, and a 2019 Stuffed Cheez-It pizza sold in a collaboration with Pizza Hut.