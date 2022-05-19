Marketing News & Strategy

Cheez-It uses hip-hop to age cheese—yes, really, and science backs it up

Kellogg-owned brand cites study saying hip-hop attributes like tempo and sonic frequency enhance the taste and smell of cheese
By Elizabeth Napolitano. Published on May 19, 2022.
Credit: Cheez-It

The history of hip-hop is rife with unlikely collaborations: Eminem and Elton John, Jay-Z and Linkin Park, Michael Jackson and The Notorious B.I.G.

Now there's another: hip-hop and cheese-aging. Cheez-It has partnered with Pandora to release limited-edition "Aged by Audio" crackers that the Kellogg-owned brand calls the world’s first “sonically-aged” snack. 

The audio-aged crackers were inspired by a study that found attributes of famous hip-hop songs like tempo and sonic frequency enhanced the taste and smell of cheeses during the cheese-making process. The study was conducted by Käsehaus K3, a Swiss cheesemaker, and students at the Sound Arts HKB school in Switzerland. 

Cheez-It will begin selling limited-edition Cheez-It x Pandora Aged by Audio boxes on CheezItHQ.com on May 26 at 12 p.m. EDT.

Consumers will also have the opportunity to access the Aged by Audio mixtape, which features tracks used by Cheez-It cheesemakers to age cheese over a six-and-a-half month period. The songs used were not immediately available. The mixtape, which was curated by Pandora’s music experts, will become available online via CheezItHQ.com and Pandora.com and on the Pandora app on May 26.

"After six months in the making, we're thrilled to finally share this absurdly delicious collaboration with our fans," said Erin Storm, senior marketing director of Cheez-It. "Our innovations team is always exploring new ways to bring more unique experiences to our fans, and Cheez-It x Pandora Aged by Audio is the perfect way to provide our dedicated fans with a truly first-of-its-kind snack while celebrating the joy music brings."

Cheez-It is offering a free 90-day Pandora Premium trial offer to people who buy the snack. Snackers can also earn free shipping on their purchases by adding Cheez-It-branded products like hats, sweaters and phone accessories, to their orders. The brand's musical efforts also include partnering with SiriusXM radio host Sway Calloway to kick off Calloway’s new hip-hop YouTube series, “Living Legends.” The series will include interviews with industry trailblazers on hip-hop's impact worldwide. It launches on YouTube, Instagram and Twitter on May 26. 

The Cheez-It x Pandora Aged by Audio effort is the latest move by Cheez-It to promote itself with outside partners. Other efforts included a 2020 partnership that rewarded viewers for watching certain Amazon Prime shows, and a 2019 Stuffed Cheez-It pizza sold in a collaboration with Pizza Hut.

Elizabeth Napolitano

Elizabeth Napolitano is an Ad Age intern.

