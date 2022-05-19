Cheez-It uses hip-hop to age cheese—yes, really, and science backs it up

The history of hip-hop is rife with unlikely collaborations: Eminem and Elton John, Jay-Z and Linkin Park, Michael Jackson and The Notorious B.I.G.
Now there's another: hip-hop and cheese-aging. Cheez-It has partnered with Pandora to release limited-edition "Aged by Audio" crackers that the Kellogg-owned brand calls the world’s first “sonically-aged” snack.
The audio-aged crackers were inspired by a study that found attributes of famous hip-hop songs like tempo and sonic frequency enhanced the taste and smell of cheeses during the cheese-making process. The study was conducted by Käsehaus K3, a Swiss cheesemaker, and students at the Sound Arts HKB school in Switzerland.