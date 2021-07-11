Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Network arrives and Google hosts games summit
July 12
Google hosts its Games Developer Summit today through Tuesday, announcing new gaming options for developers, as well as some ad news. Keynoting is Greg Hartrell, product management director, Google Play and Android. Agenda also includes YouTube gaming creators sharing secrets to connecting with audiences to help marketers and game developers do the same. Registration is free and open to all gaming developers.
July 13
Ad Age hosts In-Depth: America’s Hottest Brands, a virtual conference showcasing some of the trendiest brands in business today. The multi-session event will feature executives from companies including Cookies, the cannabis brand, and NTWRK, the livestreaming retail app, discussing how they are continuing to sizzle this summer.
Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game starts at 7:30 p.m. ET at Denver’s Coors Field. It airs on Fox. Meanwhile, ESPN will air the T-Mobile Home Run Derby the night before on Monday at 8 p.m. ET.
July 14
Microsoft Inspire starts today with a speech from Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella at 11:30 a.m. ET. It’s Microsoft’s “largest partner event of the year,” and it runs through Friday, with discussions focused on the cloud, artificial intelligence and the digital transformation.
July 15
Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Network launches on the Magnolia app and Discovery+. The pandemic-delayed lifestyle network is set to take over DIY’s slot in the cable universe come January 2022, but, meanwhile, the first batch of Magnolia-original shows including “Art in Bloom with Helen Dealtry” and “The Artisan’s Kitchen” start streaming today.
Intrado, a company known for its virtual events, hosts a webinar onhow to choose the right technology for an event, including hybrid options that include an in-person component and digital-only conferences. The session will include topics such as video chat, AI-driven matchmaking and social hubs.
July 16
“Space Jam: A New Legacy” is the latest summer film to be released both in theaters and on-demand, on HBO Max, on the same day. More than 200 brands are piling on with collaborations.
July 17-18
The Beatles animated film “Yellow Submarine” debuted 53 years ago on July 17. The Fab Four will be featured in a new documentary from Peter Jackson that was recently converted from a movie to a three-episode series picked up by Disney+ and set for release this Thanksgiving.