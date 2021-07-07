Marketing News & Strategy

Chobani files to go public

The Greek yogurt maker has expanded into other dairy and non-dairy products in recent years
Published on July 07, 2021.
Credit: Bloomberg

Chobani LLC has filed for an initial public offering as the yogurt maker looks to capitalize on the recent surge in demand for packaged food.

The Norwich, New York-based maker of Greek yogurt, oat milk and other products has been riding a wave of consumer interest since the pandemic sparked an eat-at-home craze, with many restaurants temporarily closing their doors. Some in the industry expect demand to remain elevated even as the economy continues to reopen.

The closely held company submitted a confidential draft registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Chobani announced Wednesday in a statement. The number of shares to be sold and the price range for the offering haven’t yet been determined, it added.

Chobani could be worth as much as $10 billion in an IPO, the Wall Street Journal reported in February. Bloomberg News reported last month that Chobani was working with Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Bank of America Corp. to go public in the second half of 2021.

Oatly, a maker of oat milk, yogurt and other dairy-free products that competes against brands such as Chobani, was valued at $10 billion when it went public in May at $17 per share. Oatly was trading at around $22.50 per share on Wednesday afternoon.

Chobani shook up the U.S. yogurt category more than a decade ago when it introduced its Greek yogurt. The company, which touts that its mission is to make “better food for more people,” now sells products including coffee and coffee creamer, and in June introduced a zero sugar yogurt line.

--Bloomberg News with additional reporting by Ad Age

