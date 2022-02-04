Clorox erases pandemic gains, sees margin recovery taking years

Clorox Co. shares fell by the most since 2000, erasing their pandemic-era gains, after the company said it would take “several years” to rebuild margins that have been hammered by higher costs.
The maker of disinfectant wipes and cleaning products expects a steeper drop in gross margins this fiscal year, which ends in June. Commodities, manufacturing and logistics are to blame, with extra costs now seen at $500 million for the year, CEO Linda Rendle said in an interview on Thursday, compared to the $350 million the company mentioned three months ago.
“It’s going to take several years for us to rebuild margin,” Chief Financial Officer Kevin Jacobsen said in a call with analysts. “And what will also influence the timing, to a certain extent, is how the inflationary market plays out.”
Clorox fell as much as 15% Friday in New York, the largest intraday drop since December 2000. The plunge sent the shares down to their lowest levels since before COVID-19 first emerged. Several Wall Street analysts cut their price targets.
