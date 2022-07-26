Coca-Cola tops earning estimates, expects higher prices to continue

Murphy, who last week was named president of the company, said that higher prices are likely in the months ahead as Coca-Cola will continue “to think about pricing in the context of the inflationary environment.”

Coca-Cola on Tuesday reported a 16% increase in organic revenue growth, which excludes the impact of items like currency and acquisitions. That beat the 8.2% average estimate of analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. For the full year, the Atlanta-based company now sees organic revenue growth of 12% to 13%, up from its previous estimate of 7% to 8%. That’s despite an expected negative currency impact of 9%.

Earnings were 70 cents a share in the second quarter, excluding some items. Analysts were looking for 67 cents, on average.

In a statement, CEO James Quincey attributed the results to “the actions we’ve taken to execute for growth in the face of challenges in the operating and macroeconomic environment.”