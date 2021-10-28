Marketing News & Strategy

Comcast sees a slowdown in new broadband customers, results top expectations

The largest U.S. cable provider still expects broadband growth for 2021 to be around the same as 2019
Published on October 28, 2021.
The Washington Post debuts first-ever brand campaign
Credit: Bloomberg

Comcast Corp. executives gave greater detail Thursday about a slowdown in broadband subscriber growth along with an otherwise positive third-quarter earnings report from the largest U.S. cable provider.

The company has seen a slowdown in new broadband customers across its footprint, executive Dave Watson said on a conference call with analysts. He cited, among other things, fewer people moving homes, which means fewer opportunities for Comcast to win new subscribers. There’s also less growth among lower-income customers.

Comcast still expects broadband growth for 2021 to be around the same as 2019. The company added 300,000 broadband internet customers during the quarter, in line with analysts’ forecasts of 301,000. Earnings rose to 87 cents a share, excluding some items, beating the 75-cent average of analysts’ estimates. 

Comcast topped Wall Street’s forecasts for third-quarter sales and profit, benefiting from growth in broadband subscribers and a recovery at its theme parks after pandemic-driven closings. 

Comcast investors typically focus on the pace of broadband subscribers, and the lighter showing was largely expected after Chief Financial Officer Michael Cavanagh warned last month of a slight slowdown in new customers, citing disruptions caused by the pandemic. 

The company lost 408,000 pay-TV customers. That’s fewer than the 421,000 analysts were expecting but nearly 50% higher than the third quarter a year ago. Cord cutting is accelerating as customers abandon cable TV in favor of online streaming, and Comcast is less interested in fighting to keep low-margin customers.

Revenue at NBCUniversal’s theme parks rose to $1.45 billion, from $385 million a year ago.

NBCUniversal’s media revenue, which includes its TV networks and Peacock streaming service, increased 9% when the Olympics are excluded. Despite a sharp decline in TV viewership for the games this summer, NBC generated $1.8 billion in revenue for the broadcast of the games and turned a profit.

Peacock, NBC’s new streaming service, generated $230 million in revenue, roughly doubling from $122 million in the second quarter of this year. It posted a loss of $520 million, up from $363 million three months earlier in losses, as Comcast invested more in programming.

—Bloomberg News

