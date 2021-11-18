Marketing News & Strategy

CVS to close 900 stores

Executive changes will accompany the moves
Published on November 18, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Kevin Hart stars in humorous Hydrow campaign
20211118_CVS_3X2.jpg
Credit: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

CVS Health Corp. said it will close 300 stores a year over the next three years and take a charge of as much as $1.2 billion, part of a plan to decrease its store density in some areas.

The reduction represents about 9% of CVS’s current 9,900-store footprint. As part of a strategic review, the pharmacy chain will create three new store formats designed to increase interaction with customers, CVS said in a statement. Part of the goal is to balance the types of stores needed in different locations, including ones that offer primary-care services.

Executive changes will accompany the moves. Neela Montgomery, executive VP of retail and pharmacy, will leave the company at the end of 2021, CVS said. She joined the Woonsocket, Rhode Island-based pharmacy chain just a year ago after leading furniture retailer Crate & Barrel. 

Prem Shah was named to a new role as chief pharmacy officer and as of Jan. 1 will become co-president with Michelle Peluso of CVS Health’s retail business. 

Subscribe to Ad Age now for award-winning news and insight

More news from Ad Age
Dunkin’ picks Anomaly as its creative agency
Brian Bonilla
Visa's Global CMO leaving company months after overhaul
Adrianne Pasquarelli

CVS will take an impairment charge of $1 billion to $1.2 billion in the fourth quarter related to the writedown of leases, property and equipment. 

Jonathan Palmer, a Bloomberg Intelligence health-care industry analyst, called the update a positive look at the company’s multiyear transformation ahead of its Dec. 9 investor day. 

“The closing of 900 stores over the next three years, three defined store formats and elevation of two executives to co-president roles signal further refinement is afoot,” Palmer said. 

The company’s shares rose 1.1% at 10:20 a.m. in New York and had gained 36% this year through Wednesday’s close.

—Bloomberg News

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Kevin Hart stars in humorous Hydrow campaign

Kevin Hart stars in humorous Hydrow campaign
What marketers need to know to win consumers in 2022

What marketers need to know to win consumers in 2022
Dunkin’ picks Anomaly as its creative agency

Dunkin’ picks Anomaly as its creative agency
Visa's Global CMO leaving company months after overhaul

Visa's Global CMO leaving company months after overhaul
TikTok star launches celebrity meal for himself with giant unauthorized in-store display

TikTok star launches celebrity meal for himself with giant unauthorized in-store display
The top 5 brand NFTs you need to know about right now

The top 5 brand NFTs you need to know about right now
Black Friday 2021—everything marketers need to know

Black Friday 2021—everything marketers need to know
Oscar-winning short film inspires Dove 'Hair Love' product line

Oscar-winning short film inspires Dove 'Hair Love' product line