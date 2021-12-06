Marketing News & Strategy

New York City Mayor de Blasio extends vaccine mandate to all private sector employees

The edict expands on previous requirements that tied employment to proof of vaccination status
Published on December 06, 2021.
See Mariah Carey's McDonald's holiday ad
bill de blasio.jpg

De Blasio

Credit: Associated Press

New York City will require all private sector employees to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 vaccine starting on Dec. 27, said Mayor Bill de Blasio on Monday morning, a first-in-the-nation measure aimed at halting the outbreak of the omicron variant during the winter season.

De Blasio said his new vaccine requirement would be an “across the board” mandate that impacts every private sector employer in the city.

“We’ve proven that with vaccine mandates and incentives, we can beat this virus,” de Blasio said in a tweet on Monday. “Now we’re taking another step towards the future—a private sector employee vaccine mandate. Together we can save lives and move forward.”

De Blasio’s announcement for private sector employees includes new expansions to the city’s “Key to NYC” vaccination proof requirements. Children ages 5-11 will now need to show vaccine proof to partake in indoor dining, indoor gyms and entertainment such as movie theaters and Broadway shows. All indoor activities in New York City will now require two doses of the vaccine, up from one.

“We in New York City have decided to use a preemptive strike to really do something bold to stop the further growth of Covid and the dangers it’s causing to all of us,” de Blasio said on Monday.

The private sector mandate is the latest vaccine mandate ordered by de Blasio this year that ties proof of vaccination status to employment. De Blasio issued an executive order on October 27 that required all city workers to receive at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. He had previously issued vaccine requirements aimed squarely at Department of Education employees.

The Dec. 27 private sector vaccine mandate will radically alter the number of employees who now have their employment tied to vaccination status. There are roughly 312,000 municipal workers in New York City, compared to millions of private sector employees across the five boroughs.

De Blasio vaccine mandates against city employees have been challenged in court but have held up to the legal actions taken by unions and city workers in state and federal courts.

​​De Blasio expressed confidence his latest vaccine mandate would hold up in court if challenged and said his administration will work with the business community to formulate a set of rules prior to implementation at the end of the month.

“The more universal they are, the more likely employees will say okay, it’s time, I’m going to do this,” he said. “Because you can’t jump from one industry to another or one company to another. It’s something that needs to be universal to protect all of us.”

—Crain’s New York Business

