Dickies showcases community work in new ads

Workwear brand spotlights organizers pushing for change
By Moyo Adeolu. Published on September 20, 2021.
Credit: Dickies

"United by good work" is the theme of Dickies’ latest campaign, which champions communities working together.

Alma Backyard Farms, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles, and 11:11 Creative Collective are the three groups featured by the apparel brand.

"We’ve all had a lot of time to reflect and, although the past year hasn't been easy, as a society we’re emerging with a new sense of appreciation," says Denny Bruce, global brand president at Dickies. “At Dickies, we can’t think of a better way to apply that appreciation than by celebrating these communities that are united by good work.”

The workwear brand's campaign is the latest example of how companies are using marketing to showcase community engagement.

Representatives shown in videos discuss how their organizations are making an impact. Alma Backyard Farms works to provide juvenile offenders and prisoners who are looking to transform their lives with opportunities to interact with nature.

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles works to eliminate substandard housing and build sustainable and affordable housing. A long-format spot shares how the non-profit's volunteers plan to build and repair an estimated 100 houses in Long Beach, California. It's a project one volunteer says can have an “intergenerational impact.”

 

“What we are at Habitat is a solution," the Habitat for Humanity volunteer says in the video. "As families come into these houses they build equity. ... They are really setting themselves up for a better future."

11:11 Creative Collective is a women-led art and culture non-profit that creates accessible art installations and educational programming. A 30-second spot shows how the organization works to bring art and the often overlooked beauty of communities to the forefront.

“We’re really passionate about empowering our people through social justice, empowering our planet through environmental advocacy projects, focusing on preservation and art as a timekeeper, record keeper," says a representative of 11:11 Creative Collective.

The campaign, produced by creative agency Dave, includes digital, social, and custom content highlighting good work in communities

The creative is a continuation of the apparel brand's 2020 "United by inspiration" campaign, which highlighted 10 global community “makers.” Each maker was applauded for creating partnered change despite physical interactions due to the pandemic.

Dickies plans to release apparel items tied to the “United by Good Work” campaign set to come out by the end of the year.

