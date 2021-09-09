Marketing News & Strategy

DoorDash premiers puppy-filled campaign for DashPass subscription service

The delivery service partnered with Anheuser-Busch for an exclusive offer on Busch Dog Brew
By Sydney Gold. Published on September 09, 2021.
Elton John and Lil Nas X are Uber Eats' newest celebrity duo
Credit: DoorDash

After over a year at home, some Americans are slowly returning to the office and leaving behind their remote work set-ups. For pets, this means a return to a more lonely 9-to-5 life. DoorDash wants to suggest a few ways to ease the transition in a new campaign for DashPass. 

The 30-second spot, “DashPass Pup," shows one DoorDash user sending his dog an endless stream of canine delicacies, from peanut butter to dog toys to Busch beer’s new Busch Dog Brew, an alcohol-free bone broth in a beer can designed specifically for pups. The furry friend continuously rushes to the doggy door to find an array of presents from his homesick owner, excitedly peering at the gifts through a doggy door. The Martin Agency handled the spot.

The DashPass service allows users to pay a one-time fee of $9.99 instead of a delivery fee on each purchase. It also decreases service fees on orders over $10 and saves an average of $4 to $5 per order, according to DoorDash. For frequent delivery services users, it's a way to eliminate the fees that can turn a $10 dollar late-night snack into a $30 dollar spending regret. 

As part of the DashPass Pup campaign, DoorDash has partnered with Anheuser-Busch InBev to offer DashPass users an exclusive buy-one-get-one-free offer for Busch Dog Brew. The dog-friendly drink combines eight all-natural ingredients for a healthy and alcohol-free treat, and retails at $15 dollars for a pack of four. The offer begins on Sept. 13 for a limited time through 13 DashMarts across the nation. DashPass users will be the first consumers with access to the brew via same-day, direct-to-consumer delivery.

“We brought the membership experience to life beyond the creative by launching a DashPass-exclusive of Busch Dog Brew, a first of many exclusive experiences to come designed uniquely for DashPass members,” said David Bornoff, DoorDash’s head of brand marketing.

Petco today revealed a similar creative concept about pet loneliness to push its new pet mental health program that includes courses designed to help pet parents identify and cope with signs of anxiety in their pets.

