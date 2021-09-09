DoorDash premiers puppy-filled campaign for DashPass subscription service

After over a year at home, some Americans are slowly returning to the office and leaving behind their remote work set-ups. For pets, this means a return to a more lonely 9-to-5 life. DoorDash wants to suggest a few ways to ease the transition in a new campaign for DashPass.
The 30-second spot, “DashPass Pup," shows one DoorDash user sending his dog an endless stream of canine delicacies, from peanut butter to dog toys to Busch beer’s new Busch Dog Brew, an alcohol-free bone broth in a beer can designed specifically for pups. The furry friend continuously rushes to the doggy door to find an array of presents from his homesick owner, excitedly peering at the gifts through a doggy door. The Martin Agency handled the spot.