DoorDash premiers puppy-filled campaign for DashPass subscription service

The DashPass service allows users to pay a one-time fee of $9.99 instead of a delivery fee on each purchase. It also decreases service fees on orders over $10 and saves an average of $4 to $5 per order, according to DoorDash. For frequent delivery services users, it's a way to eliminate the fees that can turn a $10 dollar late-night snack into a $30 dollar spending regret.

As part of the DashPass Pup campaign, DoorDash has partnered with Anheuser-Busch InBev to offer DashPass users an exclusive buy-one-get-one-free offer for Busch Dog Brew. The dog-friendly drink combines eight all-natural ingredients for a healthy and alcohol-free treat, and retails at $15 dollars for a pack of four. The offer begins on Sept. 13 for a limited time through 13 DashMarts across the nation. DashPass users will be the first consumers with access to the brew via same-day, direct-to-consumer delivery.

“We brought the membership experience to life beyond the creative by launching a DashPass-exclusive of Busch Dog Brew, a first of many exclusive experiences to come designed uniquely for DashPass members,” said David Bornoff, DoorDash’s head of brand marketing.