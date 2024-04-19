DTC marketing news and trends—tracking the industry ups and downs

Marketing News & Strategy

The direct-to-consumer news you need to know this week, from retail moves to financial updates
By Phoebe Bain. Published on April 19, 2024.
Rent the Runway, Beautycounter and Topicals are among the brands featured in this week’s roundup.

Credit: Rent the Runway, Topicals and Beautycounter via Instagram

Each week, we publish all the major news in the direct-to-consumer industry, focusing on the shift to retail shelves, tracking financials of major players in the space, as well as highlighting executive appointments and exits.

Have DTC tips or news to share? Email Phoebe Bain at [email protected]

Now in stores

Fly by Jing: The direct-to-consumer Chinese food brand announced its rollout to more than 2,000 Walmart stores this week. At the same time, Fly by Jing lowered prices for products on its own site as well as in Target, Whole Foods and other retailers.  

Skims: Kim Kardashian’s DTC shapewear brand is continuing its Nordstrom partnership, this time with a pop-up in Nordstrom’s New York flagship store, “The Corner.” The pop-up will be open through May, per a statement on Nordstrom’s website

Topicals: This Black-owned, DTC skincare brand, already sold via Sephora in the U.S., is now set to enter Sephora stores in the U.K. after a product reformulation that the U.K. government required for distribution, according to Beauty Independent. Topicals claimed to be the fastest-growing skincare brand at U.S. Sephora stores in 2022.

DTC dollars

Beautycounter:  The Carlyle Group, which purchased this DTC clean beauty brand in 2021, is selling Beautycounter back to its founder Gregg Renfrew, a Carlyle spokesperson confirmed to Ad Age. Sources familiar with the matter indicated that there had been layoffs, but did not confirm their scope. 

Read more: Beautycounter sold back to its founder

Momofuku: The DTC arm of Momofuku’s restaurant group—which sells some of the restaurant’s ingredients, including chili crunch topping and air-dried noodles—has decided not to defend its “chile crunch” trademark after all. The news comes after Momofuku received backlash after sending cease and desist letters to multiple companies that also use the term.

Rent the Runway: The clothing rental brand saw its stock price quadruple last week after CEO Jennifer Hyman mentioned doubling down on AI search during an optimistic quarterly call. Its stock price initially rose from around $5 per share to more than $19 per share after the call, although it has fallen some since—on April 18, the shares ended the trading day at $11.28 apiece.

People on the move

Juice bar chain Joe and the Juice has appointed Jeffery Lawrence to its board of directors. Lawrence previously served as the chief financial officer of DTC scrubs company Figs.

Social post of the week

