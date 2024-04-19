DTC marketing news and trends—tracking the industry ups and downs

Each week, we publish all the major news in the direct-to-consumer industry, focusing on the shift to retail shelves, tracking financials of major players in the space, as well as highlighting executive appointments and exits.

Now in stores

Fly by Jing: The direct-to-consumer Chinese food brand announced its rollout to more than 2,000 Walmart stores this week. At the same time, Fly by Jing lowered prices for products on its own site as well as in Target, Whole Foods and other retailers.

Skims: Kim Kardashian’s DTC shapewear brand is continuing its Nordstrom partnership, this time with a pop-up in Nordstrom’s New York flagship store, “The Corner.” The pop-up will be open through May, per a statement on Nordstrom’s website.