Marketing News & Strategy

DTC marketing news and trends—tracking the industry ups and downs

The direct-to-consumer news you need to know this week, from retail moves to financial updates
By Phoebe Bain. Published on April 26, 2024.
Gift Article
Gift Article. 10 Remaining As a subscriber, you have 10 articles to gift each month. Gifting allows recipients to access the article for free.
READ THIS NEXT   
McDonald’s results hurt by Mideast war and slowing US growth

Foxtrot, Playground and Skky Partners are among the brands in this week’s roundup.

Credit: Foxtrot, Target and SKKY Partners via Instagram

Each week, we publish all the major news in the direct-to-consumer industry, focusing on the shift to retail shelves, tracking financials of major players in the space, as well as highlighting executive appointments and exits.

Have DTC tips or news to share? Email Phoebe Bain at [email protected]

Breakout Brands entries are open

We’re recognizing individuals and work driving success for new and challenger brands
Enter here

Now in stores

Playground: The DTC sexual wellness brand has entered a quarter of Target’s nearly 2,000 stores, according to Beauty Independent. Playground’s products are also sold online via Playground’s website, Nordstrom.com, Anthropologie.com, Revolve.com and more.  

Left on Friday: Founded by two former Lululemon employees in 2018, the DTC swimsuit brand has recently secured its most significant wholesale partnership to date. On April 18, Left on Friday bikinis and more rolled out on Moda Operandi’s website, which also sells other DTC brands such as Crown Affair and Flamingo Estate.

Ōura: The DTC smart ring brand also made its Target store debut earlier this week. The Target deal is just the latest in a line of new wholesale partnerships for Ōura, which also recently started selling via Best Buy and Amazon.

Read more about Ōura here

Chamberlain Coffee: Influencer Emma Chamberlain’s DTC coffee brand recently rolled out an espresso martini collaboration with Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila brand. The collab is popping up on menus in select New York City and Los Angeles restaurants, including Elephante, Dudley’s and Happiest Hour, where people can taste the resulting espresso martinis from April 24 to 28.

Also read: Creator and influencer trends to know

DTC dollars

Foxtrot: The trendy chain closed all of its 33 stores earlier this week, leaving many of the DTC brands on the grocer’s shelves in the lurch. Some relied on Foxtrot for sales or brand awareness—and others worried about whether or not they’d get their inventory back.

Read more: What Foxtrot Market’s abrupt closure means for DTC brand awareness

Skky Partners: Skims Founder Kim Kardashian’s private equity firm hasn’t hit the $1 billion to $2 billion capital commitment goal it originally set out to, according to Axios. As of late March, Skky had only secured $121 million, including a nearly $80 million special purpose vehicle for a minority investment in hot sauce brand Truff.

More DTC news
What Foxtrot Market’s abrupt closure means for DTC brand awareness
Phoebe Bain
How DTC beauty brands Glossier and Rare Beauty could adjust marketing strategies if acquired
Phoebe Bain
Beautycounter sold back to its founder amid beauty industry headwinds
Phoebe Bain

People on the move

DTC hydration cube brand Waterdrop has hired former Red Bull exec Alexandre Ruberti as its new general manager to drive U.S. growth.

Social post of the week

Subscribe to Ad Age

Sign up now for the latest industry news and analysis
Click here

In this article:

Headshot of Phebe Bain
Phoebe Bain

Phoebe Bain is a senior reporter at Ad Age, covering influencer marketing and DTC brands. Bain joined Ad Age in 2022 after founding Morning Brew's Marketing Brew vertical, where she also covered influencer marketing. Previously, Bain worked at Social Media Today under Industry Dive, as well as Business Insider.

View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

McDonald’s results hurt by Mideast war and slowing US growth

McDonald’s results hurt by Mideast war and slowing US growth
How AI is upending marketers’ customer service strategies

How AI is upending marketers’ customer service strategies
How Pop-Tarts is leaning into Jerry Seinfeld’s new movie

How Pop-Tarts is leaning into Jerry Seinfeld’s new movie
Chili’s calls out the Big Mac and other fast food meals in its latest value play

Chili’s calls out the Big Mac and other fast food meals in its latest value play
20 brands catching Gen Z’s attention right now

20 brands catching Gen Z’s attention right now
Estée Lauder plans to use AI to speed up ad and product development

Estée Lauder plans to use AI to speed up ad and product development
8 trends that will drive summer alcohol marketing

8 trends that will drive summer alcohol marketing
Marketing winners and losers of the week

Marketing winners and losers of the week