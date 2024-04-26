DTC marketing news and trends—tracking the industry ups and downs

Now in stores

Playground: The DTC sexual wellness brand has entered a quarter of Target’s nearly 2,000 stores, according to Beauty Independent. Playground’s products are also sold online via Playground’s website, Nordstrom.com, Anthropologie.com, Revolve.com and more.

Left on Friday: Founded by two former Lululemon employees in 2018, the DTC swimsuit brand has recently secured its most significant wholesale partnership to date. On April 18, Left on Friday bikinis and more rolled out on Moda Operandi’s website, which also sells other DTC brands such as Crown Affair and Flamingo Estate.

Ōura: The DTC smart ring brand also made its Target store debut earlier this week. The Target deal is just the latest in a line of new wholesale partnerships for Ōura, which also recently started selling via Best Buy and Amazon.

Chamberlain Coffee: Influencer Emma Chamberlain’s DTC coffee brand recently rolled out an espresso martini collaboration with Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila brand. The collab is popping up on menus in select New York City and Los Angeles restaurants, including Elephante, Dudley’s and Happiest Hour, where people can taste the resulting espresso martinis from April 24 to 28.

