DTC marketing news and trends—tracking the industry ups and downs

Now in stores

Snif: In July 2023, direct-to-consumer genderless fragrance brand Snif arrived in 525 of Ulta Beauty’s more than 1,000 U.S. stores, following in the retail footsteps of other genderless fragrance brands such as Henry Rose and Boy Smells entering large beauty retailers such as Sephora around the same time. The experiment apparently went well—Snif will now roll out in all of Ulta’s stores nationwide.

Azazie: The DTC bridal brand opened its first physical storefront last month—but it’s not for everyone. The new “Azazie Studio” in Beverly Hills for now is only open to influencers, the media and celebrities, a brand spokesperson confirmed.

Studs: The hip piercing parlor that sells jewelry DTC has announced a new pop-up. Dubbed “Fancy Studs,” the limited-time New York storefront will sell more upscale versions of Studs’ usual jewelry designs.

