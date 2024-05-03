Marketing News & Strategy

DTC marketing news and trends—tracking the industry ups and downs

The direct-to-consumer news you need to know this week, from retail moves to financial updates
By Phoebe Bain. Published on May 03, 2024.
Each week, we publish all the major news in the direct-to-consumer industry, focusing on the shift to retail shelves, tracking financials of major players in the space, as well as highlighting executive appointments and exits.

Have DTC tips or news to share? Email Phoebe Bain at [email protected]

Now in stores

Snif: In July 2023, direct-to-consumer genderless fragrance brand Snif arrived in 525 of Ulta Beauty’s more than 1,000 U.S. stores, following in the retail footsteps of other genderless fragrance brands such as Henry Rose and Boy Smells entering large beauty retailers such as Sephora around the same time. The experiment apparently went well—Snif will now roll out in all of Ulta’s stores nationwide.

Azazie: The DTC bridal brand opened its first physical storefront last month—but it’s not for everyone. The new “Azazie Studio” in Beverly Hills for now is only open to influencers, the media and celebrities, a brand spokesperson confirmed.

Studs: The hip piercing parlor that sells jewelry DTC has announced a new pop-up. Dubbed “Fancy Studs,” the limited-time New York storefront will sell more upscale versions of Studs’ usual jewelry designs.

Read more: How Studs became the Claire's for adults

DTC dollars

Bosica: Another “clean beauty” brand bit the all-natural dust this week—Boscia, which was early to the clean beauty movement when it was founded in 2022, will close down on May 31, it announced on its Instagram on Wednesday. The news comes just two weeks after private equity firm Carlyle Group sold the struggling DTC clean beauty brand Beautycounter back to its founder.

Plus: Julie Schott and Brian Bordainick have co-founded a few companies now approaching household name status, such as the DTC acne patch brand Starface and emergency contraception brand Julie. The pair also founded an eco-friendly personal care brand, Plus, in 2021. But Plus didn’t reach the same popularity level as those other ventures—it’s now shutting down.

People on the move

DTC athleisure brand Gymshark has hired Adidas vet Hannah Mercer as its inaugural general manager of retail and wholesale.

