DTC marketing news and trends—tracking the industry ups and downs

Now in stores
Brightland: The DTC olive oil company’s Pizza Oil—which went viral when rival DTC olive oil brand Graza's CEO Andrew Benin accused Brightland of copying Graza’s signature feature, the squeeze bottle—will enter Whole Foods stores in July, according to a brand spokesperson. The product, which has a more than 10,000 person waitlist, rolls out DTC on June 5.
Flamingo Estate: The upscale DTC home goods brand is running a pop-up with JW Marriott at the JW Marriott Essex House in New York through June 16. Dubbed “The Suite Shop,” the pop-up offers a curated selection of travel-friendly Flamingo Estate products.