DTC marketing news and trends—tracking the industry ups and downs

The direct-to-consumer news you need to know this week, from retail moves to financial updates
By Phoebe Bain. Published on May 24, 2024.
Marketing winners and losers of the week

Chamberlain Coffee, Rowing Blazers and Brightland are among the brands featured in this week’s roundup.

Credit: Chamberlain Coffee, Rowing Blazers and Brightland

Each week, we publish all the major news in the direct-to-consumer industry, focusing on the shift to retail shelves, tracking financials of major players in the space, as well as highlighting executive appointments and exits.

Have DTC tips or news to share? Email Phoebe Bain at [email protected]

Now in stores

Brightland: The DTC olive oil company’s Pizza Oil—which went viral when rival DTC olive oil brand Graza's CEO Andrew Benin accused Brightland of copying Graza’s signature feature, the squeeze bottle—will enter Whole Foods stores in July, according to a brand spokesperson. The product, which has a more than 10,000 person waitlist, rolls out DTC on June 5.

Flamingo Estate: The upscale DTC home goods brand is running a pop-up with JW Marriott at the JW Marriott Essex House in New York through June 16. Dubbed “The Suite Shop,” the pop-up offers a curated selection of travel-friendly Flamingo Estate products.

Rhode: Hailey Bieber’s skincare brand is expanding further into makeup, adding blush to its assortment—and some speculate it could enter Ulta or Target soon, according to Puck. Rhode did not immediately responded to Ad Age’s request for comment. 

DTC dollars

Peloton: On Monday, the fitness company and pandemic darling announced plans to refinance its debt as it continues to struggle financially. The news follows Peloton’s layoff of 15% of its staff and the departure of CEO Barry McCarthy earlier this month.

Chamberlain Coffee: Influencer Emma Chamberlain’s DTC coffee brand has secured $4.6 million in new equity funding, according to a recent SEC filing. While the investors weren’t disclosed, Chamberlain Coffee plans to raise $7 million in the future.

Also read: How Emma Chamberlain built a thriving coffee brand

More DTC news
How Glossier used Reddit hate to promote the return of its old Balm Dotcom formula
Phoebe Bain
Claire’s for adults—how ear-piercing retailer Studs is attracting older Gen Zers and millennials
Phoebe Bain
Skincare brand The Ordinary embraces science over celebrity in minimalist ads
Sabrina Sanchez

People on the move

Beauty product subscription service Ipsy has tapped Francine Li as its new chief marketing officer.

Rowing Blazers, the DTC clothing brand evocative of old-school prep and the English countryside, named former Away Chief Commercial Officer Laura Willensky as CEO. She succeeds Rowing Blazers Co-Founder Jack Carlson, who will retain his creative director role.

Social post of the week

Phoebe Bain

Phoebe Bain is a senior reporter at Ad Age, covering influencer marketing and DTC brands. Bain joined Ad Age in 2022 after founding Morning Brew's Marketing Brew vertical, where she also covered influencer marketing. Previously, Bain worked at Social Media Today under Industry Dive, as well as Business Insider.

