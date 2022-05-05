Marketing News & Strategy

Elon Musk secures $7.1 billion in Twitter financing

Musk has won the backing of some of the world’s largest investors
Published on May 05, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
Coors Light erects ‘Chillboards’ to deflect heat off buildings
Credit: Bloomberg LP

Elon Musk has secured about $7.1 billion of new financing commitments for his proposed $44 billion takeover of Twitter Inc., winning the backing of some of the world’s largest investors. 

The equity commitments come as the Tesla Inc. billionaire marshals capital to bankroll one of the biggest tech industry takeovers. The investors named in the filing on Thursday include crypto exchange Binance, Brookfield Asset Management, Fidelity Management & Research, and Qatar Holding.

Subscribe to Ad Age now for the latest industry news and analysis.

Musk has also won the support of fellow entrepreneur and Oracle Corp. co-founder Larry Ellison, who has a big stake in Tesla and a seat on its board. Ellison’s trust has committed $1 billion to finance Musk’s takeover.

The world’s wealthiest person reached an agreement on April 25 to acquire Twitter using a financing plan that’s alarmed some Tesla investors. In addition to pledging tens of billions of dollars worth of his Tesla shares to support margin loans, Musk vowed to line up some $21 billion worth of equity. That number has risen to $27.25 billion, according to Thursday’s filing.

Related: Musk deal looms over Twitter's NewFronts pitch

The new equity allows Musk to cut the size of the margin loan he previously struck with an array of investment banks, down to an aggregate principal amount of $6.25 billion from $12.5 billion, making the deal less risky for both Musk and his lenders. Twitter shares rose 2.5% in pre-market trading. 

Saudi Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, chairman of the board at Kingdom Holding Company and one of Twitter’s largest backers, has agreed to commit almost 35 million shares in Twitter—worth $1.9 billion—to retain a stake in the company following Musk’s takeover. 

He previously rejected Musk’s bid, stating that it failed to come “close to the intrinsic value of Twitter.” 

Register for upcoming Ad Age events

Musk is also in discussions with Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey on contributing some of his shares toward the acquisition.

Musk’s latest backers includes a bevy of traditional asset managers, venture capital firms, boutique hedge funds, and one of the world’s largest pools of capital. Qatar Holding, a unit of the nation’s wealth fund, has agreed to commit $375 million.

Silicon Valley venture capitalist Marc Andreessen, who has publicly feuded with Dorsey on Twitter, has agreed to commit $400 million via his fund A16Z. Fellow venture firm Sequoia Capital is putting up double that, with $800 million.  

Several Tesla investors are among those committing support for Musk’s Twitter bid, including Ellison, who owns 1.45% of the car maker’s outstanding shares, and Fidelity Management & Research Co., which owns about 1%. Both are among Tesla’s biggest investors.

More news from Ad Age
Elon Musk deal looms over Twitter's rushed NewFronts ad pitch
Garett Sloane
Elon Musk's Twitter trolling of McDonald's and Coca-Cola is a warning for brands
Garett Sloane
Elon Musk buying Twitter makes advertisers 'anxious'
Garett Sloane

Smaller investors include Witkoff Capital, the real estate-backed family office, and Cartenna Capital, a hedge fund set up by Peter Avellone, a former Millennium Management portfolio manager.

 

“In this game of high stakes poker, Ellison and the impressive list of backers will remove more of an overhang from Tesla shares as the Musk leverage of shares now becomes less onerous,” said Dan Ives, analyst at Wedbush. “This was a smart financial and strategic move by Musk that will be well received across the board.”

It remains unclear how much of that would come from selling a portion of his Tesla stake. Musk has sold more than $8.5 billion of Tesla stock to finance the deal. 

Subscribe to Ad Age now for award-winning news and insight.

—Bloomberg News

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Coors Light erects ‘Chillboards’ to deflect heat off buildings

Coors Light erects ‘Chillboards’ to deflect heat off buildings
Last chance to RSVP: Ad Age multicultural marketing event is Monday

Last chance to RSVP: Ad Age multicultural marketing event is Monday
The top 5 metaverse activations you need to know about right now

The top 5 metaverse activations you need to know about right now
How Starbucks will use NFTs to drive consumer loyalty

How Starbucks will use NFTs to drive consumer loyalty
Roe v. Wade—brands and agencies react to Supreme Court draft

Roe v. Wade—brands and agencies react to Supreme Court draft
Mike Tyson poised to grow ‘Mike Bites’ cannabis brand that recalls ear-biting incident

Mike Tyson poised to grow ‘Mike Bites’ cannabis brand that recalls ear-biting incident
Walgreens names new CMO

Walgreens names new CMO
Ford appears to take shot at Elon Musk in new ad that touts its hourly workforce

Ford appears to take shot at Elon Musk in new ad that touts its hourly workforce