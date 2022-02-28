Etsy waives Ukraine-based seller fees

As Russia continues to invade Ukraine, some U.S.-based marketers are showing their support for the country under siege. Today, Etsy said it will waive all balances for its Ukraine-based sellers. The forgiven debts include listing fees, transaction fees and advertising fees—in total, it amounts to $4 million.

“Being part of a community means that when one part is suffering, the rest of us must step up and offer our support,” wrote Etsy Chief Executive Josh Silverman in a blog post. “To do our part, we’ve reached out to sellers in the region to ensure they know how to access help with their accounts or place their shops on hold during this difficult time.”

An Etsy spokeswoman declined to say how many Etsy shops are based in Ukraine but noted that 3% of Etsy’s gross merchandise sales comes from sellers in Ukraine and Russia.