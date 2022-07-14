Nissan Leaf EV will be phased out

New chapter

But even as Nissan closes the book on its first plunge into mass-market electrification, the company is gearing up for a second act. The Japanese automaker is making a nearly $18 billion bet on electrification, delivering 15 battery-electric models globally by 2030.

The new campaign undoubtedly builds on the lessons learned from the Leaf.

"With EVs projected to be 40 percent of Nissan's U.S. sales volume by 2030, we will offer a lineup of electric vehicles in a variety of segments to meet the growing demands of American customers," Brockman said.

The first of those vehicles — the Ariya compact crossover — arrives stateside in the fall.

Nissan could replace the Leaf with a coupelike crossover, which the automaker teased last year in a sporty concept called the Chill-Out. It uses Nissan's CMF-EV platform and features a dual-motor all-wheel-drive system called e-4orce.

The Leaf arrived in the U.S. 18 months before Tesla wowed the world with its Model S electric sedan. The hatchback debuted a novel powertrain — a 24-kilowatt-hour lithium ion battery powered the first model — and introduced new technologies and manufacturing innovations.

But the Leaf struggled to match the lofty market expectations of its greatest champion, Nissan Motor Co.'s then-CEO, Carlos Ghosn. Some say that, after the launch, as EV competition quickly evolved, Nissan starved the Leaf of the updates needed to stay ahead.

AutoPacific President Ed Kim described the Leaf as "a miscalculation" by Nissan that led to the automaker "squandering" its first-mover advantage.

"Today, the Leaf name means little to EV shoppers," Kim said. "It doesn't have the brand power it would have had with more product updates, better design and a CUV body style."

Jeff Schuster, LMC Automotive's president of forecasting, said first-gen EVs of the past decade were considered "science projects" rather than practical alternatives to combustion engine models. And the Leaf is associated with those early EVs instead of reflecting where the market is headed.

"I suspect Nissan wants to separate from that," Schuster said.