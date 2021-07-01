Exclusive: Motown Records hires exec known for big brand deals
Motown Records has tapped a 20-year music industry veteran known for brokering big consumer brand deals to lead the storied company's advertising arm. Brian Nolan assumes the dual role of executive VP of the Motown label and executive VP of marketing, giving him oversight of developing brand campaigns with Motown’s artists.
Nolan previously held executive roles at Universal Music Group-owned Capitol Music Group, which includes Motown in its vast library of brands. As the newest member of Motown’s executive leadership team, Nolan will report to the Detroit-founded, Los Angeles-based record label’s head, Ethiopia Habtemariam.
A label long known for its representation of Black musicians, Motown currently works with a range of top-selling artists including Lil Yachty, Offset, Vince Staples and Migos, and in the more than 60 years since its founding has helped make the notable careers of The Supremes, Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye and others.
“I’ve always been a fan of Motown Records and I’ve known Ethiopia, the chairwoman and CEO, for some time. I’ve always been a fan of hers,” says Nolan, adding that he’s previously been able to work closely with her in his earlier roles at Capitol Music Group. “When she came to me with this opportunity, it was an instant yes,” he says.
His appointment is effective immediately, and while saying that his first priority upon joining the Motown team will be “to build upon what we have established already,” Nolan has a resume that indicates he’ll be capable of handling any duty that arises in his new dual-executive position.
“I started in a mailroom at BMG in 2002 straight out of college, that was my entry point,” says Nolan, detailing a subsequent career that includes everything from radio promotion to sports marketing to sync licensing, which involves licensing songs to play alongside visual images in everything from TV commercials to video games.
Previously at music powerhouses including Sony Music Entertainment and its subsidiary Columbia Records, he first joined Universal Music Group-owned Capitol in 2017 as a senior VP. He quickly came to lead Seventeenfifty, CMG’s in-house sync licensing and brand partnerships division.
In addition to helming Seventeenfifty, Nolan—who says he’s professionally passionate about sports marketing and brand partnerships—accomplished a number of successful music-backed campaigns during his nearly four years at Capitol.
Since 2017, he has brokered multiple deals for CMG artists of all genres, including rapper Lil Baby, who starred in a recent Super Bowl ad for PepsiCo’s Rockstar Energy; singer Halsey, who partnered with Beats By Dre for 2019 global holiday campaign; and hip-hop trio Migos, whose music was featured in a national TV campaign from Mtn Dew and in promotional spots for 2018’s NBA All-Star Weekend.
“As we continue to build Motown, I’m excited to bring together leaders who are not only innovative in their approach to their work but thoughtful, deliberate and committed to supporting our artists and bringing their vision to the world,” says Habtemariam, who was elevated to CEO in March after a six-year stint as Motown’s president.
“Brian sees the big picture and draws from his experience in promotion, international marketing, brand partnerships and sync, giving him an understanding of how to connect the dots and create synergies for robust, well-rounded global campaigns,” she continues.
Beyond developing brand campaigns with Motown’s artists, Nolan will continue to pursue and expand a long-time passion of his: the Bonus Tracks program, a project he first created with Capitol Music Group that introduces high school students to the possibilities of a career in the music industry.
“I’ve been in the game for about 20 years, and in this time, I’ve noticed a lot of incredible universities have programs to introduce students to music, but I didn’t see those opportunities in high schools,” says Nolan, noting that the program is primarily designed to be implemented in “traditionally underrepresented communities.”
First started in 2017 with a roster of CMG executives giving in-person seminars with the Compton Unified School District, Bonus Tracks, which gives opportunities for students to earn internships and college scholarships, has since expanded to schools in Nashville with additional plans to bring the program to Atlanta by next year.
“In the first moment that I brought this up to Ethiopia, she was incredibly supportive,” he adds.
At Motown, Nolan will continue to serve on Universal Music Group’s Task Force for Meaningful Change, which includes pillars such as pushing for progressive legislation and directing charitable donations. He is also a board member of the West Coast chapter of the T.J. Martell Foundation, a music industry nonprofit that provides funds for cancer and other medical research.