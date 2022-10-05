Executives are backing away from ESG as recession risks mount

The findings expose some of the key weaknesses that ESG has faced, as the investing form draws criticism from all sides. In the U.S., more than a dozen traditionally Republican states are trying to stop the finance industry from taking ESG factors into account as they try to protect industries such as oil and firearms. Several ESG insiders, meanwhile, have criticized the investing model for being riddled with inconsistencies and too focused on profits.

That said, a wave of new regulations is about to change the business and investing landscape in a way that will make it hard for CEOs to downplay ESG. In the EU, investors need to comply with the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation, while corporations face stricter requirements in the form of the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive.

In the U.S., the Securities and Exchange Commission has proposed strict climate disclosure requirements, and globally, the International Sustainability Standards Board is setting guidelines that have the potential to affect companies across all jurisdictions.

KPMG noted that 72% of survey respondents said they “believe that stakeholder scrutiny of ESG issues,” such as gender equality and climate impacts, “will continue to accelerate.” There’s also pressure on companies to step up ESG reporting, the survey found.

