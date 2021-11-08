Facebook defends Meta rebrand ahead of whistleblower hearing

Facebook’s vice president of content policy pushed back against criticism that rebranding its parent company as Meta Platforms Inc. was just a distraction from negative attention.

Monika Bickert’s comments, given in an interview with Bloomberg, precede fresh testimony Monday by whistleblower Frances Haugen in the European Parliament, where legislators are drafting strict new rules to rein in technology platforms.

“This is something we’ve been working on for a really long time, so no, this is not in response to anything recent,” Bickert said of the Meta name.

Facebook, now a subsidiary of parent Meta, is reeling from heightened scrutiny after Haugen shared a trove of documents with journalists that suggested it prioritizes profit over content moderation.

The leak coincided with Facebook’s rebranding and its announcement to create 10,000 new jobs in the EU to help develop a “metaverse” while about 15,000 people globally moderate all content posted to the social media platform.