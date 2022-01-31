Fat Tire beer urges Olympic sponsors to prioritize climate action

“The IOC has shown leadership in adopting its own climate action plan, and now it’s time to use their influence to push big companies to do the same by requiring climate leadership from all future sponsors,” New Belgium CEO Steve Fechheimer said in a statement. “Companies that want to show love for winter sports should be invested in protecting their future, too. The IOC can help make meaningful change—and if they do, it might just inspire other organizations who have sway with big businesses to adopt their own climate standards.”

The 2022 Winter Olympics are scheduled to kick off Feb. 4 in Beijing, China. Due to rising temperatures, more than half of all cities that previously hosted the Winter Games—including snow-capped destinations like Vancouver, Canada; Innsbruck, Austria; and Oslo, Norway—would be too hot to host another event in coming decades, the brewer said, citing a University of Waterloo study.

“Point of Snow Return” is described as a dark helles beer brewed with spruce tips. The beer’s label, depicting a downhill skier under a big sun, was created by Sophia Yeshi, a Brooklyn, N.Y.-based graphic designer.

A strong climate action requirement for Olympic sponsorship could spur other powerful organizations to do the same for their national or global events, according to the brand.

“Our ability to confront the climate crisis is the new bottom line,” said Fechheimer. “In the year 2022, if you don’t have a climate plan, you don’t have a business plan. Any gains made through ad campaigns now will ultimately sputter without meaningful investments in renewable energy sources, green technology, and sustainable innovation—not to mention the economic prosperity of customers and their communities, which determines the success of every business, no matter the size.”

In 2020, New Belgium announced that Fat Tire had become America’s first certified carbon neutral beer, leading the company’s ambition to reach zero emissions by 2030.

Last year the company released a limited-edition brew called “Torched Earth” that utilized only those ingredients that would survive a post climate change world like smoky water and dandelion greens.