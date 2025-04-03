Ford campaign touts its US manufacturing base and new discounts as auto tariffs hit

Ford is touting its vast U.S. manufacturing footprint while offering customers a new discount in a campaign that debuts just as steep auto tariffs begin to take effect on imports. The effort, called “From America, For America,” includes an ad from Wieden+Kennedy voiced by Ford spokesman Bryan Cranston that will run on TV during this weekend’s Final Four basketball games. Print ads will run in the Wall Street Journal, New York Times and Washington Post. Billboards and streaming buys are also planned. The spot cites “this unprecedented moment in automotive history”—a vague reference to the tariffs—while stating that Ford employs more U.S. hourly workers and assembles more vehicles in America than any other automaker. The commercial ends by promoting “employee pricing” for buyers. The limited-time deal, which means regular customers can get the same prices offered to Ford employees, will end June 2. Some models are not covered by the deal, including Raptors, 2025 Expedition and Navigator SUVs and Super Duty trucks. The ad comes as President Donald Trump’s 25% tariff on vehicles built outside the U.S takes effect today. The taxes, as well as tariffs on imported major auto parts set to take effect no later than May 3, are expected to lead to price increases as automakers pass the new costs onto buyers. Also read: How auto tariffs will affect marketing spending The tariffs are aimed at spurring more U.S. manufacturing, but establishing car plants is a long-term endeavor. Experts predict the taxes will lead to fewer cars sold, while injecting a new layer of uncertainty into the automotive industry, which in recent years has dealt with a host of challenges, including supply chain issues related to microchip shortages and COVID-induced dealership shutdowns. Autos are not part of a separate reciprocal tariff program announced by Trump Wednesday. Of the roughly 16 million cars and pickup trucks sold in the U.S. last year, 46% were imported, according to S&P Global Mobility, which specializes in automotive data. With the campaign, Ford is seizing on its U.S. manufacturing advantage. It imports only 20% of its vehicles sold here, fewer than all other major automakers, including other U.S.-based companies, according to 2024 data from S&P. General Motors imports 42% of its vehicles, while Stellantis imports 41%. Volvo has the highest share of imports at 89%, followed by Mazda and Volkswagen, both at 80%, according to S&P. \r\n “We understand that these are uncertain times for many Americans,” Ford said in a statement. “Whether it’s navigating the complexities of a changing economy or simply needing a reliable vehicle for your family, we want to help. We have the retail inventory to do this and a lot of choice for customers that need a vehicle.” Also read: Tips for brands dealing with the income gap \r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n Data-Driven Marketing Playbook\r\n Join us May 22 in NYC to explore how data powers marketing\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n Learn more here\r\n \r\n \r\n\r\n