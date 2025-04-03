Brand Marketing

Ford campaign touts its US manufacturing base and new discounts as auto tariffs hit

Ford looks to seize on its U.S. manufacturing advantage with new “From America, For America” campaign. (Ford)
By:
E.J. Schultz
April 03, 2025 10:00 AM

